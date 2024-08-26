Aerial hotshots: HoverAir’s X1 PRO and PROMAX drones can lift your filmmaking to new altitudes

Ladies and gents, hold onto your propellers because ZeroZero Robotics just dropped two new drones that are about to make your GoPro look like a potato!

Say hello to the HOVERAir X1 PRO and its beefier sibling, the X1 PROMAX – two sub-249-gram drones so advanced you might just forget you’re not a Hollywood director.

Riding the waves created by its ultra-successful predecessor, the Zero Zero HoverAir X1 (as featured in our best drones guide), the X1 PRO is your go-to for everything from casual vlogging to capturing the perfect slo-mo shot of your friend face-planting in the snow.

Featuring active rear-side collision detection (proximity sensor), the X1 Pro shoots in glorious 4K at 60fps, meaning every flake of snow (or speck of dirt) will be crisp and clear.

With a follow speed of 42 km/h and wind resistance strong enough to laugh in the face of a Level 5 gale, this thing is practically begging for a winter sports showdown. Not bad for a drone that’s so small it practically fits into your pocket!

Now, if you’re aiming for the big leagues, the X1 PROMAX is your flying camera of choice, which is the same size and weight as its sibling but has a few additional tricks up its sleeve.

Said to be the world's first 8K@30fps drone, the X1 PROMAX lets you zoom in on that mountain from miles away and still see every single pebble on the trail.

It’s equipped with a 1/1.3” CMOS sensor and a custom 7-layer lens that sounds rather fancy (I’m pretty sure it could double as a space telescope).

(Image credit: ZeroZero Robotics)

ZeroZero Robotics is also launching a set of new accessories alongside the drones.

The Beacon is a multifaceted accessory that doubles the drone's video transmission range to 1 km (0.6 miles). With a 1.78" OLED display and voice command control, it’s the perfect accessory for serious content creators.

There are a ton more accessories to choose from, from a Power Case that keeps it flying even in subzero temps to ND filters so your footage doesn’t look like it was shot on the surface of the sun.

Both the X1 PRO and X1 PROMAX come with enough AI power to put a robot uprising on hold. The OmniTerrain system lets them soar over snow, water, and cliffs, while the X1 PROMAX even includes vision-based collision detection.

To top it all off, these drones are as intuitive as they are powerful. With one-touch controls, palm take-off, and enough storage to hold more footage than a Spielbergian epic, you’ll be shooting like a pro in no time.

And with price tags starting at $499 (approx. £382.57/ AU$740.15) for the X1 PRO and $699 (approx. £535.90/ AU$1036.80) for the PROMAX, they're practically a steal.

The drones are currently in the crowdfunding stage, with a full launch expected around October 2024. For more information, visit ZeroZero Robotics today or check out the new drones' IndieGoGo page.