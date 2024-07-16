Creepin' in style: Beats and Minecraft team up for a pixeled partnership

In a groundbreaking collaboration that's sure to make waves in both the music and gaming worlds, Beats has teamed up with Minecraft to release a special edition Solo 4 headphone in celebration of Minecraft’s 15th anniversary.

These headphones are not just a feast for the ears but a spectacle for the eyes, featuring a pixelated design that screams Minecraft, complete with metallic green hinges and the iconic Creeper character.

This exclusive partnership marries the best of both worlds—music and creativity. Through the harmony of music and the art of block-building, there’s no limit to what players can imagine as they shape their worlds.

Each purchase of the Beats x Minecraft Solo 4 headphones comes with a unique code to redeem an in-game headphone character creator item.

The Beats Solo 4 headphones received four stars from T3 and are already known for their upgraded, powerful sound and UltraPlush cushions. With a battery life of up to 50 hours and Lossless Audio via USB-C, they’re made for extended listening and play.

They also feature Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, making the Solo 4 perfect for losing yourself in the endless landscapes of Minecraft.

To celebrate this block-tastic collaboration, Beats and Minecraft are inviting the local community to Apple Fifth Ave in New York on 18 July at 6:30 PM EST for a special conversation with TinaKitten and Apple Music Radio host Travis Mills.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Beats x Minecraft Special Edition Solo 4 headphones are priced at $199.99/ £199.99 (A$329.95 – AU availability TBC) and will be available starting 18 July at Apple, EE, Target, and select Apple Store locations in the US and EE stores in the UK.