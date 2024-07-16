Creepin' in style: Beats and Minecraft team up for a pixeled partnership

Hear the blocks rock with the new Minecraft-themed Solo 4 headphones from Beats

Beats x Minecraft Solo 4 headphones launch July 2024
In a groundbreaking collaboration that's sure to make waves in both the music and gaming worlds, Beats has teamed up with Minecraft to release a special edition Solo 4 headphone in celebration of Minecraft’s 15th anniversary.

These headphones are not just a feast for the ears but a spectacle for the eyes, featuring a pixelated design that screams Minecraft, complete with metallic green hinges and the iconic Creeper character.

This exclusive partnership marries the best of both worlds—music and creativity. Through the harmony of music and the art of block-building, there’s no limit to what players can imagine as they shape their worlds.

Each purchase of the Beats x Minecraft Solo 4 headphones comes with a unique code to redeem an in-game headphone character creator item.

The Beats Solo 4 headphones received four stars from T3 and are already known for their upgraded, powerful sound and UltraPlush cushions. With a battery life of up to 50 hours and Lossless Audio via USB-C, they’re made for extended listening and play.

They also feature Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, making the Solo 4 perfect for losing yourself in the endless landscapes of Minecraft. 

To celebrate this block-tastic collaboration, Beats and Minecraft are inviting the local community to Apple Fifth Ave in New York on 18 July at 6:30 PM EST for a special conversation with TinaKitten and Apple Music Radio host Travis Mills.

The Beats x Minecraft Special Edition Solo 4 headphones are priced at $199.99/ £199.99 (A$329.95 – AU availability TBC) and will be available starting 18 July at Apple, EE, Target, and select Apple Store locations in the US and EE stores in the UK.

Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

