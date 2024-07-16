Ultrahuman outpaces Samsung by adding AFib detection feature to its smart ring

Ultrahuman is busy building its health ecosystem, which includes a smart ring, a continuous glucose monitor, and the upcoming Ultrahuman Air monitoring device. A key product in its lineup is the Ring AIR, which is about to receive a new feature that will enable it to do things no other smart ring can do.

Part of the company's new PowerPlugs App Store, the Ultrahuman Ring AIR will feature the world's first Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) detection technology integrated into a smart ring, beating Samsung to the punch, which just announced its own finger wearable last week.

Ultrahuman’s PowerPlugs platform is an effort to create an internal app platform within the Ultrahuman app. This initiative aims to provide highly personalised health insights, allowing users to tailor their health tracking to their specific needs and goals.

According to Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO of Ultrahuman, “PowerPlugs empowers individuals to choose what matters most for their health and wellness, leveraging the most comprehensive data stack from Ultrahuman Ring, M1 CGM, and Ultrahuman Home.”

Leading the PowerPlugs lineup is the AFib Detection PowerPlug. The Ultrahuman Ring AIR is the first smart ring globally to offer this feature, which discreetly monitors heart rhythm during sleep to detect signs of AFib, a common and potentially dangerous irregular heart rhythm that can lead to stroke and heart failure if undetected.

AFib detection is available in many of the best smartwatches, including the Apple Watch Series 9 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, but this is the first time a smart ring can do it without external sensors.

Part of the new PowerPlugs initiative is Ultrahuman's decision to allow developers to access raw data streams from the Ring AIR’s PPG, accelerometer, and temperature sensors through the UltraSignal platform.

This opens the door for custom algorithm development in areas such as sleep, stress, movement, and fertility.

The PowerPlugs ecosystem is available via the Ultrahuman App, with options for both free and premium access. For more information, visit Ultrahuman today.