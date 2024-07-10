Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung's toughest wearable yet, packed with sports features

It’s been rumoured for so long that we almost started assuming it’ll never come, but Samsung has finally confirmed the arrival of its most rugged wearable to date, the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Made from Grade 4 Titanium and constructed to comply with the MIL-STD-810H standard, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is IP68-rated and water-resistant to 100 metres.

It can be used in the harshest environments, with an operating temperature ranging from 55C to -20C and an operating altitude from -500m to 9,000m (151 metres above the peak of the highest mountain on earth).

The Galaxy Watch Ultra looks distinctively different from the mainline Samsung Galaxy Watch line, with its more square watch case. The watch face is actually still circular, but there is a protective ring running around the super-bright display (up to 3,000 lumens), which Samsung calls Cushion Design.

The company added an extra button above the watch crown, which can be completely customised. You can assign a different action for each of these actions: single tap, double tap, and long press, all summoning a different function.

Unlike the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the Galaxy Watch Ultra focuses on advanced sports tracking and not mapping or outdoor functions. It has a new Multi-Sport tile and can track triathlons without excessive button pushing.

Better still, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will be able to calculate functional threshold power, aka FTP, when connected to a power meter, which is big news for cyclists. Adding this feature signals Samsung's plans to woo hardcore athletes to use its smartwatches.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch will be available in one size only (47mm) with LTE functionality baked in for a recommended retail price of £599, which is hundreds lower than the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

You can choose from three different colour options: Titanium Grey, Silver, and White. Pre-orders start today, and the watch will go on sale on 24 July 2024. For more information, visit Samsung today.