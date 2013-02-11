Best Windows Phone 8 games you need to play

Previous Next 6/8

MonsterUp

The cutesy platformer aims to get you leaping high in the sky collecting monster stars and new monsters with obstacles like moving and disappearing platforms hoping to stop you in your leaping tracks. In the latest update, creators Karios Games have added in-app purchases to grab new items and purchase all the monsters from the off if you don't want to work for it. There's also a sequel (MonsterUp Adventures) but it is worth checking out the first game as well.

Price: £0.79 | Download MonsterUp Windows Phone app