By Michael Sawh
Best Windows Phone 8 games you need to play
Games apps for Windows Phone 8 you need to download first
This physics-based puzzler adds Windows Phone 8 to its long list of supported platforms which means you can now get the candy that dangles from a rope into the mouth of Om Nom, the sweet loving monster who lives in a box. Once again there's spikes, walls, and hair dryer-style air blowers try to halt your progress in Chillingo's mobile smash.
Price: £0.79 | Download Cut the Rope Windows Phone app
Think Robot Wars but without the dreadlocked Craig Charles, battle your bots in campaign and multiplayer mode with optional upgrades like lasers and microwaves to increase your chances of success. The turn-based action also supports in-app purchases to acquire new battle suits plus a DUEL mode to unlock so you can wage robotic warfare against fellow Windows Phone-owning friends.
Price: Free | Download Robotek Windows Phone app
Think Cut the Rope but with stellar looks, Contre Jour (translated to against daylight) plunges you into a dark world where you have to control a slinky creature called Petit. You can manipulate elements of the environment to achieve your goal all which is set against one of the most gorgeous soundtracks to turn up on a mobile game.
Price: £2.29 | Download Contre Jour Windows Phone app
The Miniclp puzzler that jumped onto Xbox LIVE last year brings the furball-slinging action to Windows Phone 8 smartphones with the simple aim to flick the fluffy balls across the screen until there is one left. With 10,000 levels to get through, there's Freeplay, Arcade and Challenge modes, plus Frenzy which is essentially where it is all about survival of the fittest (and the furriest).
Price: £2.29 | Download Fling Windows Phone app
The 3D space racer set in the year 2323 where humans must begin the process of colonizing other planets uses your phone's accelerometer as the controls to swerve and tilt around the lush interplanetary environment. There's special missions to complete with the prestigious reward of becoming the next president of Mars waiting for you on completion of your mission.
Price: Free | Download Mars Runner Windows Phone app
The cutesy platformer aims to get you leaping high in the sky collecting monster stars and new monsters with obstacles like moving and disappearing platforms hoping to stop you in your leaping tracks. In the latest update, creators Karios Games have added in-app purchases to grab new items and purchase all the monsters from the off if you don't want to work for it. There's also a sequel (MonsterUp Adventures) but it is worth checking out the first game as well.
Price: £0.79 | Download MonsterUp Windows Phone app
The side-scrolling adventure game taking in the first pioneers' journey to the Wild West is all about getting your wagon there in one piece which means choosing what supplies to take with you, planning the correct route and making sure you are best equipped for avoiding random bear attacks. Graphics have been improved for the Windows Phone 8 versions while random events means this will be far from a straightforward journey across the USA.
Price: £3.99 | Download The Oregon Trail HD Windows Phone app
If you like your football with helmets and an end zone, safely negotiate your way with the oval ball without getting sacked progressing through to the next level where a bigger wall of defensive players awaits you. Dragging your player quickly will help pick up good running speed to dodge tackles and while this is certainly no Madden, it's definitely a much easier football game to get to grips with.
Price: £0.79 | Download Touchdown Run Pro Windows Phone app