By Michael Sawh
Vine Alternatives: Social video apps for Android and iPhone
Great short video-sharing apps for Android and iPhone to try out instead
Great short video-sharing apps for Android and iPhone to try out instead
An Instragam-style app in so many ways, Viddy has now made it onto Google Play enabling owners of Google-powered phones to edit clips up to 15 seconds long, add retro-style filters then upload those 'Viddy moments' to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Price: Free | Platform: Android | Download Viddy Android app
With the ability to log in via Twitter and Facebook, you can watch 'Klips' and upload your own own short videos which can last up to one minute. Like Twitter you can follow particular feeds plus you can preview videos by swiping your finger over the thumbnails in the Pinterest-style interface.
Price: Free | Platform: Android and iPhone | Download Klip Video Sharing Android app | Download Klip Video Sharing iPhone app
Swapping tweets for 36 second 'keeks', the micro video-sharing app let's you create and upload as many clips as you want adding hashtags, URLs and most other things you would probably use on Twitter. An additional video player is required to play back videos but it does have support for front and rear-facing cameras whether you want to share something more intimate.
Price: Free | Platform : Android and iPhone | Download Keek Android app | Download Keek iPhone app
With no limits on your filming, Google and YouTube introduced its video recording app late last year letting you shoot and edit footage but has since added support for full HD 1080p filming. As well as being able to add music from your collection it will of course play nice with YouTube, Twitter and Facebook when it's time upload your efforts.
Platform: iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad | Price: Free | Download YouTube Capture iPhone app
With just six seconds to play with Vine is primed to be a great tool for making Gifs, but there are already plenty of apps that let you do that and this is one of the best Gif-makers out there. Simply record the action on your smartphone camera then you'll be able to adjust the duration and frame speed for further comic effect. You can save your best efforts to your Gallery and most importantly share them on Facebook and Twitter.
Platform: Android | Price: Free | Download Gif Camera Android app