The best slow cooker 2020: cooking at its best… and laziest

Slow cookers are, quite frankly, a lifesaver if you’re passionate about serving up awesome food but can’t quite find the time to do so. Whether you’re a nine to fiver, have several mouths to feed or you’re looking to go on a soup and stew health kick after continuous bouts of the flu, slow cookers are the magic pots that turn a bunch of raw ingredients into a kick-ass awesome meal full of flavour and goodness.

There are a ton of slow cookers out there which, for the most part, do the same thing. However, there are some subtle differences that you may want to look out for.

Nine times out of ten, they feature a removable insert – it makes cleaning it a heck of a lot easier, and some inserts are even hob friendly if you want to minimise the washing up by sealing meat in the same pot.

Some slow cookers, like our second pick, the Crock-Pot 5.6l, feature an internal saute function so you don’t even need to use the hob during prep.

The other important factor to consider is the size of the slow cooker. While it’s pretty obvious that families should go for a larger size and couples should go for a smaller size, don’t forget that freezing leftovers is the ultimate ticket out of cooking a full on meal from scratch.

Aside from that, the best slow cookers will feature a glass lid - these allow you to keep an intermittent eye on your food without letting all the heat out, and some have an in-built timer so can monitor just how long you’ve left your ingredients to mingle.

If you’re looking for the best slow cooker with price in mind, household regulars such as Morphy Richards, Tefal and Lakeland offer the best on a budget. If you’re looking for a singing and dancing slow cooker that stands out from the rest, look out for Crock-Pot and Sage.

And if you have no idea how to create a tasty slow-cooked stew, scroll to the bottom of this page for some sage advice from casserole guru Alan Rosenthal.

1. Morphy Richards Sear & Stew A trusty all-rounder with an easy to use, digital interface Specifications Best for: Great all-rounder Capacity: 3.5l Pot type: Hob safe, non stick, dishwasher safe Controls: Digital Reasons to buy + Use on the hob to sear meat + Easy to use digital interface Reasons to avoid - Reports of a restrictive timer function

This budget friendly medium sized slow cooker from Morphy Richards is a great all-rounder. With a 3.5L capacity, it should be large enough to feed 3 mouths (or 2 with a spare portion leftover) and the internal pot is hob safe so you can brown your meat off and benefit from the intense seared flavours produced.

With low and high heat settings, a ‘warm mode’ for keeping your meal on standby and a timer, this slow cooker has literally got everything

2. Crock-Pot 5.6l (CSC024) Bake, saute, roast and steam with this singing and dancing slow cooker Specifications Best for: Multi-functional Capacity: 5.6l Pot type: Removable, dishwasher safe Controls: Digital Reasons to buy + Very large capacity + 5 pre-set programmes Reasons to avoid - Cooking functions take getting used to

Basically, you can do away with your hob and your oven with this American inspired slow cooker. It can bake, saute, roast and steam as well as doing its main function; so whether it’s a cake for dessert, a sunday roast, or a steamed veg stirfry, the scope for delicious eating is endless. With 5 pre-set programmes, the digital interface is easy to use and thanks to its 5.6l capacity, cooking for your family or your mates is a walk in the park.

3. Tefal RK302E15 8-in-1 Multi Cooker Take the effort out of boiling rice with this multifunctional slow cooker Specifications Best for: Rice Capacity: 2.2l Pot type: Non stick, dishwasher safe Controls: Digital Reasons to buy + White and brown rice settings + Good for cooking porridge Reasons to avoid - Bit on the small side Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Rice can be a pain in the bum to get right. Too high it turns out al-dente, too low and it becomes a sticky, mushy mess. Now, you can pop it in your slow cooker, pour in the recommended amount of water and let the slow cooker do the work.

It’s not just rice, though. Want to cook up a batch of porridge? No problem. How about steaming a naughty dessert? Sticky toffee pudding coming right up.

Aside from that, its slow cooking function is pretty good, too, and with an easy to use interface, there’s minimal risk of choosing the wrong function.

4. Sage Risotto Plus Risotto ingredient combinations are endless; experiment as much as you wish with this innovative slow cooker Specifications Best for: Unique functions Capacity: 3.7l Pot type: Non stick, dishwasher safe Controls: Digital Reasons to buy + Cook up the perfect risotto + Internal saute and sear function Reasons to avoid - Expensive if you only plan on using it for slow cooking

There’s absolutely no doubt that a risotto is an extremely yummy meal choice - especially when you chuck in chorizo, chicken and mushroom or just a load of trusty vegetables and a dusting of parmesan.

It’s one that you have to guard while cooking, though, unless you have a the Sage Risotto Plus. In addition to its risotto functions, you can slow cook meals and steam rice with minimal effort, and thanks to its inbuilt saute function, you don’t even have to think about using the hob. Coming in cheaper than the Crock Pot, this is a good buy when it comes to multi-functionality.

5. Lakeland 1.5L Slow Cooker Perfect for a meal for two Specifications Best for: Small households Capacity: 1.5l Pot type: Dishwasher safe, ceramic Controls: Manual Reasons to buy + Easy to clean + Simple to use Reasons to avoid - No digital interface Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Whether you’re the chef of the relationship or a singleton looking to make life easier for yourself, this small capacity slow cooker will get the job done well. There are three heat functions, a circular element for even heating and best of all, you can chuck the internal pot and the lid in the dishwasher once you’ve finished.

There are no airs and graces to this slow cooker; it’s purely functional and that is reflected in the very low price. For a basic model on a tight budget, you really can’t go wrong.

6. Russell Hobbs Chalkboard Slow Cooker The ideal buy for gatherings or busy households Specifications Best for: Novelty choice Capacity: 3.5l Pot type: Not dishwasher safe Controls: Manual Reasons to buy + Label the meal you’ve cooked up + Let everyone know when it’s going to be ready Reasons to avoid - Pot isn’t dishwasher safe Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Whether it’s a group gathering and you want to let everyone know what’s inside the pot, or you’re part of a busy household where no one is ever in at the same time, communicating the logistics of dinner couldn’t be easier with this 3.5-litre chalkboard slow cooker.

Functionality wise, it may be basic (high, low and warm functions only), but when it comes to keenly-priced, medium-sized slow cookers, this one passes much muster.

7. Breville 4.5 Litre Slow Cooker (VTP105) Keenly-priced slow cooker for foursomes Specifications Best for: Families Capacity: 4.5l Pot type: Dishwasher safe Controls: Manual and auto Reasons to buy + Snazzy looker + Good price Reasons to avoid - Large footprint

If all you want is a good quality, functional slow cooker to feed a family of four, you can’t go wrong with this 4.5-litre model from the house of Breville.

It comes with a worktop-to-table ceramic bowl and low, high and auto-cook functions. According to Breville’s bods, it also whips up a mean slow-cooked triple chocolate peanut butter pudding cake.

How to slow cook a feast

Alan Rosenthal, author of ‘Stewed! Nourish Your Soul’ and lecturer at Leiths School of Food offers some tips on how to make the best stew

One of the joys of making a stew is that you can often get away with using cheaper cuts of meat, as the slow cooker will tenderise them and bring out their flavour. Avoid braising steak and go for chuck steak instead. Braising steak tends to have quite a dense grain which gives the meat a dry, grainy texture. Chuck steak, however, has more of an open structure because of its fat and connective tissue. Once trimmed of excess fat and cooked for a couple of hours or more, it’ll be meltingly tender and soft with none of the graininess of braising steak. If using chicken, I’d suggest thigh meat which stays much more moist during the long, slow cooking process.

Browning (or searing) the meat is a crucial element. It gives stew both good colour and flavour so it’s important that it’s done properly. Make sure the oil or butter in your pan is hot before adding the meat so it seals it the moment it touches the pan. Avoid crowding the pan and instead brown the meat in batches. And don’t be tempted to move the pieces around too frequently; allow them to cook for a couple of minutes first.

Stock is another important factor. Home-made is best, but these days you can easily buy decent fresh stocks in most supermarkets. However, do check the salt content as it’s better to use a salt-free variety. If your only option is a stock cube, don’t add any salt to the recipe until you’ve tasted the cooked dish.

Follow these simple guidelines and you should achieve a full-bodied and exceptionally flavoursome stew.