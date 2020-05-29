Best running shorts 2020: hit the road in these lightweight and breathable running shorts for men and women

Contrary to popular belief, the best running shorts are not exclusive to the summer period. Why? All you have to do is to combine them with a pair of compression tights or the best compression socks for running and you have yourself the best winter gear for running. Adding a winter running top might help, too.

But of course, the prime season for the best running shorts is the spring/summer season and when the weather is warm, all you need is the best running top and one of the below shorts to feel comfortable and ventilated.

Whether you are running track, going for a jog through the city or you prefer trail runs, there are different types of shorts that will help you get the most out of your run whilst remaining as comfortable as possible.

Short shorts or long shorts? We'll list the best running shorts options for all types of runners.

How to choose the best running shorts

Running shorts come in a variety of lengths and may sport many different features, not to mention the fabric choices available in 2020. There are also many style and colour options as well, so even if you are a seasoned runner, it might take considerable amount of time to pick the right running shorts for your needs.

If you find short shorts too exposing, longer knee-length shorts still allow for freedom of movement, and are that little bit better on cooler days, even if only psychologically. Your other option, of course is shorts over tights – and that goes for the guys these days too.

A few features to look out for are: moisture-wicking, number/location of pockets, type of stitching used (seamless being the preferred choice). Runners often go commando and skip wearing underwear under their running shorts, so the material used in the inside of the running shorts is also an important factor.

Using the correct underwear is always preferred when running, though, if for nothing else, for hygienic purposes. Runderwear has a range on chafe-free underwear options for both men and women, better check them out as well.

The best running shorts, in order

1. Adidas Women's Marathon 20 Shorts Retro-inspired running shorts Specifications Fit: Slim Material: Shorts: 56% recycled polyester / 44% polyester plain weave; Inner briefs: 54% polyester / 46% recycled polyester single jersey Reasons to buy + Stretch fabric + 360° reflectivity Reasons to avoid - No pockets Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

As in the case in many women's short shorts, the Adidas Women's Marathon 20 Shorts are best for the hot weather. I wouldn't recommend wearing them over compression tights since they haven't got any pockets or any other features that'd make them useful to wear over them.

No, the Adidas Women's Marathon 20 Shorts are best as a minimalist, warm-weather running shorts you can put on and go for a no-frill jog. No phone, no accessories, no makeup, just a pair of running shoes, a vest and the road under your feet, early in the morning before the city wakes up.

The Adidas Women's Marathon 20 Shorts are not completely features: they are equipped with Climacool ventilation system and are highly breathable, which comes in handy if you run in hot weather, admittedly.

2. Gore R7 2in1 shorts Be visible Specifications Fit: Slim Material: Outer pants – 86% Polyester 14% Elastane Insert – 71% Polyamide 29% Elastane Inner pants – 78% Polyamide 22% Elastane Reasons to buy + Good compression + Lightweight material + Non-restrictive Reasons to avoid - Go a size up Today's Best Deals $82.46 View at Amazon

The Gore R7 2in1 running shorts were designed for warm weather. The R7 is lightweight, packable and provides ample amount of compression to your thighs. Although these shorts sport a 10-inch inseam, due to the cut and the tailored fit, your strides won't feel restricted and thanks to the flatlock seams, there is no sign of chafing either.

There are some reflective details at the back and the front and if you get the Citrus Green colourway, you can further improve your visibility on the roads. Storage-wise, there two elastic side pockets on the side for gel-packs and a zip pocket at the back for keys/phone etc.

My kit size is medium but I found the medium Gore R7 2in1 shorts a bit on tight side, so if you are not after ultimate compression, go a size up your usual.

3. Sundried Strive Shorts Super-stretchy for extra comfort Specifications Material: N/A Inseam length: 7.5 inches Reasons to buy + Sweat wicking + Ultra comfortable Reasons to avoid - No zipped pockets Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Sundried recommends the Strive shorts for gym training, CrossFit, running, yoga, and casual wear – so basically anything you can possible do in shorts. The versatility of these shorts is undeniable: thanks to their stretch fit, whatever you try to use them for, you won't feel any chafing or rubbing for sure.

The Srtive shorts are made with technical materials and featuring qualities such as sweat wicking, multi-way stretch, odour blocking and UV protection, all of which can be utilised durning runs in good weather. The thick elastic waistband holds the shorts in place and the 7.5-inch inseam is just long enough to cover most of the thighs but leaves enough space for knee compression sleeves, for example.

On the side of the shorts, you'll find two pockets for smaller items but definitely not for phones as they are zipless and quite open too. A key or two would probably stay put in the pockets and wouldn't bother you too much either, however. As for visibility, the logo is reflective, providing these black shorts at least some visibility.

4. Under Armour Qualifier Speedpocket 18 cm/7-inch Linerless Shorts Best mid-length shorts for running Specifications Material: 88% Polyester/12% Elastane Inseam: 18 cm/7-inch Reasons to buy + Quick-access 'speedpocket' for phones + Moisture wicking fabric + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Side pockets haven't got zips Today's Best Deals $40.98 View at Wiggle US

Under Armour has the habit of giving their products ridiculously long names and the Under Armour Qualifier Speedpocket 18 cm/7-inch Linerless Shorts is no exception to the rule either. The main appeal of these shorts is the 'speedpocket': an expandable front-facing pocket integrated into the waistband. Given the position and the layout of the pocket, the huge iPhone you'll probably put in it won't bounce and make you uncomfortable when you run.

The material used for the Under Armour Qualifier Speedpocket 18 cm/7-inch Linerless Shorts is light and fast wicking, plus there are also mesh panels on the side for even more ventilation. The fabric also has a 4-way construction moves effortlessly in every direction. No chafing here!

The Under Armour Qualifier Speedpocket 18 cm/7-inch Linerless Shorts also have some reflective details for low-light runs and side pockets for your hands, although these pockets haven't got zips so we don't recommend putting anything valuable in them. They are great for shoving your hands in when you bump into someone you haven't seen in ages and have to go through awkward small-talk.

5. dhb Women's 3" Run Short Non-restrictive shorts ideal for races and bigger workouts Reasons to buy + Polygiene Permanent Odour Control Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’ve got a race coming up, then you’re going to want as much freedom of movement as possible. These short running shorts from dhb are designed to be spacious for those longer strides.

The draw cord allows you to adjust the feel of the shorts and the polyester material is quick drying so you can expect to stay cool and dry all the way round the track. Integrated odour control does what it says.

6. TCA Endurance 2-in-1 Running Shorts Work just as well for workouts, too Specifications Inseam: 8 inches Features: Two zip pockets, side mesh panel Reasons to buy + Integrated compression liner + Good price + Zip pockets Reasons to avoid - Not the lightest shorts, especially when wet Today's Best Deals $24.99 View at Amazon

By now, you have probably noticed there are quite few compression shorts on this best running shorts list. Reason being, they are the perfect type of shorts for those intermediate days when it's not quite warm just yet but too warm for full-length tights, or for those crisp mornings when the sun hasn't woken up yet and a bit of extra warmth around the quadriceps muscle-area is welcomed.

There is one thing I like more than two-in-one shorts: variety, and more like, giving the readers of T3 a variety of options to choose from. Therefore, let me introduce the TCA Endurance 2-in-1 shorts, a running shorts with – you guessed it – an integrated compression liner. It's slightly longer, with an 8-inch inseam length, but thanks to the mesh panels on the side of the legs, it isn't too warm and also not uncomfortable to run in.

There are also two zipped (!) pockets to store your valuables/keys/gels securely as you devour the miles. Don't fill them up too much, though, because it will weigh down the otherwise not feather-light shorts even more. Also, if the TCA Endurance 2-in-1 shorts gets wet, they might get even heavier, something to keep in mind before you head out for a drizzly-jog after work.

7. Asics Men's Woven 7-Inch Shorts Shorts that will still keep you warm Reasons to buy + Woven fabric protects from wind Today's Best Deals $19.32 View at Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

You may find that running in shorts is better for your performance, but you find you get too cold. In which case, these men’s running shorts from Asics may be the perfect solution for you. The woven material is designed to block out the wind and keep your legs insulated on your run.

They have a deep pocket which is suitable for holding most sizeable smartphones, and they are stretchy for ultimate comfort, too. Users found them to be long-lasting and reliable for training.

8. Under Armour Women's Fly by Shorts Short but loose; these shorts will improve speed and performance Reasons to buy + Loose cut for movement Today's Best Deals $14.99 View at Amazon 599 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Ladies may find these short shorts are perfect for running races as they have a shaped hem for enhanced coverage of the legs without looking too baggy, and the woven fabric will ensure you don’t get too cold when running against the wind.

With mesh side panels you’ll find these shorts don’t retain sweat like others, and they are fast-dry too if you happen to get caught in the rain. With front hand pockets and hidden back pocket storage, you can keep all your essentials with you and the reflective back panels make these shorts a good choice for city or night time joggers.

9. Saucony Interval 9-inch 2-1 Shorts Running shorts with integrated compression liner Specifications Inseam: 9 inches (medium) Material: Stretch Ultrasilk 2.0 (83% Polyester, 17% Spandex), Hydralite Reneu (100% Polyester), Jersey Liner (87% Polyester, 13% Spandex), Stretch Mesh Liner (91% Polyester, 9% Spandex) Reasons to buy + Loads of pockets + Integrated compression liner + Reflective details Reasons to avoid - Admittedly not the most flattering-looking running garment Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Not going to lie, I wasn't overly impressed with the looks of the Saucony Interval 9-inch 2-1 Shorts when I first laid eyes on them. they look pretty unflattering in general and probably a bit too long as well. But all my concerns went away after trying them on and – most importantly – running in them.

Long they might be, the Saucony Interval 9-inch 2-1 Shorts are very comfortable to wear and don't restrict your movement during running. The integrated compression lining will not keep your thighs warm and oxygenated, but it has a large slip-in pocket for phones as well. And having the phone close to your thighs is 100% better then having them in your side pocket, where they just bang against your legs as you run.

The Saucony Interval 9-inch 2-1 Shorts have received an "anti-microbial treatment" to help eliminate odour. There are some reflective elements on the shorts too, although if you are planning on venturing out in the dark, I still recommend wearing a head torch for running, for added safety.