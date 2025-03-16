Trail runners have a new reason to get excited about Saucony’s Peregrine lineup

Trail runners, gather 'round! Saucony has unleashed the Peregrine 15, the latest iteration of its legendary trail running shoe franchise..

We awarded the shoe's predecessor a perfect 5 out of 5 stars in our Saucony Peregrine 14 review, so all eyes are on the Peregrine 15 to see if it can top

One of the most notable upgrades is in the midsole department. The Peregrine 15 features a new blend of PWRRUN EVA foam that's a touch softer than the 14, offering a cushioned yet responsive feel.

The new model sports a newly formulated PWRTRAC rubber outsole with aggressive 5 mm chevron lugs designed to enhance traction across various surfaces.

The upper has been reimagined and utilises a 360-degree wrap-around rand that helps keep out moisture from shallow puddles and wet grass while offering enhanced protection in technical terrain.

For those who keep a close eye on specs, the Peregrine 15 maintains a similar profile to the 14.

It weighs in at approximately 9.7 ounces (275 grams) for a men's UK9, and it keeps the 4mm heel-to-toe drop with a stack height of 28mm in the heel and 24mm in the forefoot.

This ensures a low-to-the-ground feel that many trail runners appreciate for stability and ground feedback. ​

While the Peregrine 14 set a high bar with its stellar performance, the Peregrine 15 builds upon that foundation with thoughtful updates aimed at enhancing comfort, traction, and durability.

If you were a fan of the 14, the 15 offers subtle yet meaningful improvements that make it worth lacing up for your next trail adventure.

The Peregrine 15 is available now at Saucony UK, Saucony US and Saucony AU for a recommended retail price of £130/ $140/ AU$230.