ASICS' limited edition Gel-Nimbus 27 blends Scottish heritage with Japanese resilience

ASICS has just dropped a stunning new edition of its ever-popular GEL-NIMBUS 27 running shoes, reimagined by Scottish middle and long-distance runner Eilish McColgan.

This limited-edition design isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s a deeply personal tribute to McColgan’s Scottish roots and unwavering perseverance as an elite athlete.

A staple in McColgan’s training lineup (and a firm T3 favourite), the Asics GEL-NIMBUS 27 has now been transformed into a vibrant symbol of resilience, featuring powerful Scottish motifs.

The design includes the iconic Scottish thistle, which is said to represent endurance, and a bold purple tartan pattern, reflecting the strength required to consistently push forward.

Beyond the visuals, the shoe also integrates an inspiring Japanese proverb – “Nana korobi, ya oki,” meaning “Fall down seven times, rise up eight” – which resonated with McColgan (and most other professional athletes) after facing setbacks and injuries.

Now etched into the laces, the phrase serves as a motivational reminder for all runners to embrace perseverance.

(Image credit: ASICS)

“The design process has been so much fun, from the creative brainstorming to refining the final product,” said McColgan. “From its beautiful colours to the Scottish themes, I feel that this shoe really represents who I am and what I stand for."

"I hope that everyone wearing the collection will feel as comfortable and inspired as I am to get out and run for body and mind.”

ASICS has been working with McColgan since 2019, and this collaboration extends beyond footwear.

The GEL-NIMBUS 27 by Eilish McColgan is part of a full performance-ready kit, including matching socks, shorts, and a short-sleeve top designed for optimal comfort and performance.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with her on this unique design, combining everything runners love about the GEL-NIMBUS model with everything that Eilish stands for,” said Anthony Marguet, Director of Performance Running Category at ASICS EMEA.

The GEL-NIMBUS 27 by Eilish McColgan is available now at ASICS UK and select retailers across the UK and Europe.