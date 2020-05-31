Best road bike 2020: serious but affordable carbon and steel bicycles

The best road bike usually comes into its own at this time of year. Spring and summer are the time for flowers to bloom and for keen road cyclists to dust off the chamois shorts and unshackle their best road bike from the turbo trainer, to clock up some hard road miles. This year that's been happening less, but lockdown is loosening and road bikes also make great commute vehicles for those keen to dodge public transport and congestion charges. A great road bike could also be the best bike for 'the new normal'.

If you have flirted with the idea of road cycling and want to give it a go, now is the time, especially with the Cycle to Work scheme making these bikes much more affordable.

If you don't want to venture out, you can still keep in training with the best turbo trainers and the likes of Zwift. They're a great way to stay in shape and avoid weight gain at home.

To get yourself off to the best possible start, you'll want to think about investing in a high-quality machine. We're here to help you find the best road bike for you, so whilst you may not have spotted all of these on previous Tour de France outings they're the best road bikes that offer close to pro spec, at a price that's affordable.

The tech in the best road bikes has improved at such a rate, and cycling has become so much more popular, that previously out of reach carbon speed machines and pro-spec peloton-punishers are now available at prices that are not cheap, but are also not punishingly expensive.

The handling of these commute-to-sportive road bicycles more than justifies their cost. We've picked bikes that'll get you to work without leaving you aching, and that'll go at speed and take on hills, without endangering newcomers to the road bike world.

Best road bikes: what you need to know

Road cycling can be pretty daunting if your usual jaunt is a pedal along a flat cycle path to the local pub. The terrain can make the ride uncomfortable, and quite frankly the old road bike in the back of your shed isn't going to cut it in today's world of wind tunnel-tested carbon fibre rockets and lightweight aluminium frames.

Having a decent road bike will help make the ride easier and more comfortable, and as we mentioned, now is a great time to pick up a pretty good road bike for £2,000 or less.

The frame material is the main reason for this, but be warned: we have found that as frame technology has improved over the years (particularly those of the carbon fibre variety), the finishing kit that completes the bike (gears, wheels, brakes, saddles etc.) has suffered.

You need to look at the whole package. If you opt for a more expensive carbon, be sure to check out the wheels, groupset (gears and brakes) and finishing kit (saddle, bar tape and cabling), as often manufacturers will balance the books by scrimping on these fittings.

For example, an entry-level groupset such as Shimano's Tiagra or Comapagnolo's Veloce may not endure the punishment of a long sportive or timed weekend ride as well as other brands, but for those simply looking to rack up the miles on gentler rides or take it easy during a friendly competition, this may not be such an issue.

The same can be said for wheelsets. Ideally, the lighter and stiffer the wheel, the better for speed and handling. But don't forget this will typically mean a compromise in comfort and budget.

Similarly, the geometry of a frame and its construction will greatly affect the way it performs and handles. A racy geometry (the angles of the tubes that make up the frame) can be a pain on longer rides, despite performance gains. A fact that's well worth considering if you're simply looking to add a little swag to your daily commute.

In short, that ultra, super-lightweight frame that has been tested in a wind tunnel to within an inch of its life might sound like a good idea, but the overall package may not represent good value.

You also need to think about whether a carbon frame road bike is even the best for you. Most cheaper road bikes use carbon fibre, but do note that cheaper carbon tends to flex under load and can also be less comfortable and more brittle than their steel or aluminium-framed counterparts.

With all this in mind, we've collated a list of brilliant road bikes that represent excellent value across the board - from their tyres to their top tubes. Ultimately, it pays to do some research, and our countdown of the best bikes for around the £2,000 mark (some may be slightly more) is the ideal starting point. If we say so ourselves.

The best road bikes in order of preference

best road bike: Specialized Roubaix Sport (Image credit: Specialized)

1. Specialized Roubaix Sport The most comfortable race bike and hence, for many riders, the best Specifications Frame: Fact10r Carbon Groupset: Shimano 105 11 Speed Wheels: DT R470 Disc Finishing Kit: Specialized Reasons to buy + Suspension-enabled frame + Durable components + Disk brakes Reasons to avoid - Spec is a bit stingy for the price Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Named after the infamously gruelling Paris to Roubaix Challenge, this intelligent road bike features the marque's new Future Shock 1.5 cartridge, which gives a staggering 20mm of vertical stem and bar movement to soak up bumps. It's also now better integrated into the seat post for a smarter look.

The frame and headset are chunky but it doesn't feel like a particularly heavy bike and those oversized elements are only put in place to house the clever suspension system. Although discreet, there's a noticeable difference in the way the handlebars and stem miraculously iron over imperfections in the road, while the squishy seatpost makes arduously long sportives slightly less painful.

The addition of tried-and-tested DT R470 wheels means it remains a fast ride and that Fact10r frame is stiff and pointy, nicely transferring power through the wheels. Of course, those with bicycle Spider senses will likely argue that the additional damping effects power transfer and handling but we struggled to find those flaws.

Also, the Shimano 105 gearing and brakes is a bit stingy for a bike at this price point, but you're really paying for that brilliantly clever frame. In our humble opinion, it's a race bike that doesn't punish the spine, wrists and arse like its carbon fibre brethren. And that's a very good thing.





2. Pinnacle Arkose R2 (2019) Best cheap road bike – not for the purists but an incredible bargain Specifications Frame: Alloy Groupset: Shimano 105 11 Speed Wheels: WTB ST Finishing Kit: Pinnacle Reasons to buy + Empty List Reasons to avoid - Empty List Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

• Buy the Pinnacle Arkose R2 2019 Road Bike at Evans Cycles

Although this hardy steel frame started life as an all-out gravel bike, Pinnacle have revised the recipe so it now has full compatibility for various wheel sizes (650B x 52C or 700C x 45mm), rear axle and Di2/cable gearing options, plus internal F+R dynamo light routing.

A super versatile all-rounder, the Arkose R2 will suit anyone who likes to subject their bike to punishment, or have an all-weather commute that requires something hardier than a flimsy carbon show pony.

Solid Shimano gearing, comfortable riding position, chunky tyres and a skinny aluminium frame all come part an parcel with this highly affordable machine. Plus, this is a 2019 run-out model, meaning it can be snapped up with some VERY healthy discounts.

(Image credit: Canyon)

3. Canyon CF SL Disc 8.0 Staggeringly fast and completely focussed Specifications Frame: Carbon Groupset: Shimano Ultegra R8000 Wheels: Reynolds AR58 DB Finishing kit: Canyon, Selle Italia Reasons to buy + Sharp as a tack + Great power transfer + Cruises like a missile Reasons to avoid - Firm ride - Aero cockpit not to all tastes

Buy the Canyon CF SL Disc 8.0 direct from Canyon

Canyon's updated CF SL is one of the raciest, sharpest and fastest machines on this list - fusing the latest aero-tested frame geometry with a full carbon integrated cockpit for fighter jet levels of on-road performance.

New for this year is Shimano's laser sharp Ultegra R8000 drivetrain, which pinches learnings from the top spec Dura-Ace collection and filters it down into something mere mortals can (sort of) afford.

That also means Ultegra RT800 disc brake rotors are present, as well as some of the most tactile levers on the planet. Feathering those powerful brakes is enough to scrub speed off at an impressive rate, while minor adjustments are made possible by the high levels of control and feedback.

The front and rear rim profiles have also been cleverly devised for aerodynamically efficient high speed cycling, with a 58mmx19mm at the front and a wider 62mmx21mm Reynolds AR58 carbon unit at the back funnelling air across the frame's sharp profile for a direct, effortless ride. Side winds can be a pain, mind.

Canyon's H36 integrated cockpit is now famous in cycling circles, as its 400g mass helps to keep overall bike heft down to just 7.83kg and it's just as slippery as the rest of the set-up. But its shape means there are only a couple of grip positions, forcing the rider to adopt a full-on tucked up riding style. On top of this, bike computer users will have to buy a special "out front" mount in order to use them.

Alas, these are minor gripes and issues that hardcore riders (let's face it, this bike is aimed at them) won't even consider. Canyon's CF SL 8.0 is an absolute weapon.



(Image credit: Specialized)

4. Specialized Tarmac Disc Sport One of the fastest and most reliable road bikes around Specifications Frame: Carbon Groupset: Shimano 105 11 Speed Wheels: DT Swiss R470 Finishing Kit: Shimano & Specialized Reasons to buy + Excellent frame + Durable components + Disc brakes Reasons to avoid - Basic wheels and groupset for the price Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

• Buy the Specialized Tarmac Disc Sport directly from Specialized

Okay, so you'll have to bust the £2,000 budget here, but that smart investment buys some of the best frame technology found in the cycling game.

Specialized's FACT 9r carbon fibre construction is light and stiff, for improved straight line speed and inspiring greater downhill confidence, yet it manages to remain comfortable enough for longer rides.

The US-based company has refreshed its Tarmac line-up for 2019/2020, doing away with some of the more basic models. This means that even the entry level Disc Sport comes with improved rims, powerful disc brakes and a more performance orientated frame geometry than previous iterations.

Straight out of the box, this bike is built for lengthy sportives and heavy training usage but with a little more tweaking and outlay, it can easily transform into a pro-spec race-ready piece of kit.



(Image credit: Ridley)

5. Ridley Noah Ultegra Best carbon fibre road bike under £3,000 – now nearly sold out Specifications Frame: Carbon Groupset: Shimano Ultegra 11 speed Wheels: Forza RC31 Finishing Kit: Forza, FSA, Vittoria Reasons to buy + Beautifully styled + Mix use bike + Fast enough for racing Reasons to avoid - Heavier than other carbon bikes - It's called Noah Today's Best Deals Low Stock $5,879.99 View at Chain Reaction Cycles

• Buy Ridley Noah Ultegra from £4,350

You've probably noticed that a couple of Tour de France podium finishers have been riding Ridley last year, not least Thomas de Gendt and his awesome Ridley Helium SLX.

This build isn't quite up therewith the pro spec model but it is far more affordable and can be used for a variety of cycling styles. The hardier carbon layup makes it good for weekend racing, as well as the daily commute.

The downside is weight, as this will feel slightly heavier than some of the more performance-focussed bikes out there, but it will be barely noticeable to most regular riders.

The use of Shimano 105 and Ultegra is top notch, as it keeps cost down but ensures super smooth gear changes with the added bonus of tried-and-tested reliability.

6. Canyon Roadlite CF 8.0 Best road bike for urban commuting Specifications Frame: Carbon Groupset: Shimano Ultegra 11 speed Wheels: DT Swiss E 1800 Spline DB Finishing Kit: Canyon, Tektro, Shimano Reasons to buy + Great riding position for city traffic + Feels comfortable and sturdy + ...But also nimble and quick Reasons to avoid - Okay, strictly speaking it's not a road bike Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

• Buy Canyon Roadlite CF 8.0 direct from Canyon

Canyon is the German meister of packing as much bike as possible into as small a price and box as possible – their mail-order packaging is a masterclass in ruthless German efficiency when it comes to use of space, allied to speed and ease of setup.

Now, the more astute among you will have noted that there's something rather odd about this 'road bike' and that's because technically it isn't one; it's what is called a 'fitness bike'. However, that is a very stupid and un-catchy name for what is essentially a road bike with flat pedals (by default; obviously you can fit it with whatever you like) and flat bars. And it is fantastiche, as the Germans say.

For riding in town, I literally can't think of anything better than this bike. The riding position, forgiving frame and Fizik saddle give you great awareness and comfort but when you need to put the hammer down, it will accelerate in a way that is not unlike a road bike.

You get so much stuff here for £1,799 outlay (and that's currently discounted to £1,529!).

As well as very well-judged geometry, you get a carbon frame, Shimano Ultegra components, disk brakes and a DT Swiss E 1800 wheelset that's built to be speedy yet highly durable. Shipping is also included in the price, and takes under a week.

Canyon has ridiculously exacting standards for the component sourcing and manufacture of its bikes, and even employs Bluetooth torque wrenches in its factory in Koblenz.

(Image credit: Vitus)

7. Vitus ZX1 CRS Road Bike Super stiff carbon pocket rocket Specifications Frame: T700 Carbon Groupset: Shimano Ultegra R8000 Wheels: Prime Black Edition 50 Carbon Finishing kit: Vitus Reasons to buy + Borderline pro spec + Super stiff + Nice rims Reasons to avoid - Hopefully it's in the sale soon Today's Best Deals $3,599.99 View at Wiggle US

• Buy the Vitus ZX1 CRS Di2 Road Bike at Wiggle

If you're after a ride that screams professionalism by incorporating an almost unhealthy amount of carbon fibre, this seriously slippery customer could well be the steed for you.

Vitus launched its original ZX1 models back in 1991, when it wasn't owned by Wiggle, and wowed the world with the first one-piece carbon moncoque frame to hit the market.

Things have changed a bit since then but the latest ZX1 and this unashamedly carbon road weapon is about as slippery as things get. It's also crammed with the latest drivetrain tech.

It looks good enough to go up against the pro peloton and sports some powerful disc brakes for an additional tech bonus, but you will have to pay the price for this. Stick with us though, because you'll often find this sort of thing sports massive reductions in a couple of months' time, putting it well within budget for most.

8. Cannondale SuperSix EVO 105 Best VFM road bike frame Specifications Frame: Carbon Groupset: Shimano 105 11 Speed Wheels: Mavic Aksium Finishing kit: Selle Royal and Cannondale Reasons to buy + Sharpest ride around + Plenty of racing pedigree Reasons to avoid - Not the sexiest to behold Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The SuperSix EVO has long been the go-to brand for the UK cyclist who wants to blend serious lightweight performance with a price tag that doesn't require re-mortgaging the house.

This year's model has been tweaked ever so slightly with a new colourway and a slightly lighter and more aerodynamic frame but the same excellent riding experience is still present and very correct.

The entry-level model discussed here might not be finished with bags of aero touches and lightweight components, but the money goes towards that excellent frame, which boasts one of the best handling experiences on the market.

It's a beautifully reliable bike that will be handle a variety of levels of riding, from the occasional sportive to regular racing. It's also a template that can easily be improved upon down the line, with a few mods.

(Image credit: Giant)

9. Giant Defy Advanced 3 (2020) A super comfortable frame that scrimps a little on the components Specifications Frame: Carbon Composite Groupset: Shimano Tiagra 11 Speed Wheels: Giant SR2 Disc Finishing Kit: Giant Reasons to buy + Disc brakes as standard + A handsome machine + Durable Reasons to avoid - Iffy Tiagra groupset

Buy direct from Giant

Giant is often credited with leading the way in terms of creating long lasting, comfortable and great value road bikes and its Defy range is a great entry point to the brand.

This model is built with endurance and comfort in mind, so perhaps isn't as racy as others mentioned on this list, but flattened seat stays and a specially designed seat post are added to decrease road vibrations and keep the dreaded Numb Arse syndrome at bay for longer.

Powerful disc brakes are also thrown into the mix as standard, which is particularly impressive given this bike comes in at £1,599. These offer extra peace of mind in poor weather, even if they can be a bit of a faff to service.

On top of this, Giant throws in some clever aero-style rims that feature bespoke tyres and do away with tubes, reducing the chances of flats and increasing enjoyment out on the open road.

Giant's finishing kit is also solid and will last years of heavy cycling before it gives up the ghost. Only Shimano's entry-ish level Tiagra groupset lets the package down – more discerning riders may find it can prove lazy to shift and a little unreliable, compared to more expensive offerings.



(Image credit: Vitus/Wiggle )

10. Vitus Vitesse Evo CR (2020) Stripped back, slick and solidly-built Specifications Frame: Carbon T700 Groupset: Shimano 105 R7000 Wheels: Prime Finishing Kit: Zipp, Prime, Vitus Reasons to buy + Reliable hack + Lighweight + Very agile Reasons to avoid - So stealth, it blends into the background

• Browse the available Vitus bike range at Wiggle

A few years back, online mega sports retailer Wiggle resurrected the French bicycle marque, Vitus. It's been inexorably improving its affordable but really rather good carbon racers ever since.

The Evo CR Road Bike is a stripped-back version of what the professional Vitus outfit hop on when they go racing, which means it includes an ultra-honed carbon frame with a finishing kit that keeps the cost down.

What remains is an extremely reliable machine that only packs components that its makers know will last the toughest sportives, most demanding weekend rides or the punishing daily commute. It competes on price and features with the likes of Specialized and Giant but delivers extra niceties, such as the ultra-reliable Shimano 105 groupset, for example.

It also looks rather understated compared to the rivals on this page, but that's no bad thing. This is a solid investment that feels light and agile out on the open road, yet somehow manages to also possess tank-like levels of build quality.



(Image credit: Eddie Mercx)

11. Eddy Merckx SanRemo76 Ultegra Race winning pedigree at a relatively affordable price Specifications Frame: SR76 Unidirectional carbon Groupset: Shimano Ultegra 11 speed Wheels: Fulcrum Racing 400 Finishing Kit: Selle Italia, Vittoria, Deda Reasons to buy + Optimised for speed + Great kit + Stealthy looks Reasons to avoid - It's not cheap Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

• Shop the available Eddy Merckx bike range at Wiggle

We highlighted a bit of Eddy Merckx in our Tour de France bikes you can actually buy feature, purely because there are very few experts on the subject with the winning pedigree of Merckx... if anyone knows how to build a high-performance bike, its The Cannibal.

This particular model is a homage to the success achieved by the man himself on the Milan-San Remo Spring Classic event, which he won seven times out of 10. It's fast, light and comfortable over those longer rides.

Despite the aerodynamically-tuned carbon frame, the bike comes with an excellent set-up that includes Shimano Ultegra gearing, a Deda cockpit and free-rolling Fulcrum Racing 400 rims. A winning formula that doesn't require professional sponsorship to obtain.



(Image credit: Felt)

12. Felt AR5 A performance focussed machine for racing or speedy commutes Specifications Frame: Carbon Groupset: Shimano 105 11 speed Wheels: Devox 30 carbon Finishing Kit: Felt, Grand Sport, Fizik Reasons to buy + Slippery as a greased eel + Accurate shifting + Carbon rims Reasons to avoid - By no means comfortable - Too fast for most Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

• Buy the Felt AR5 directly from Felt (US store)

If you love carbon fibre, you've come to the right place because this wind tunnel tested beauty is absolutely dripping in the stuff.

The result is a featherweight speed machine that you'll be able to lift with one finger and packs a groupset that wouldn't look out of place amongst a professional pack of elite riders.

You'll pay for the privilege but this high-end stunner represents great value considering the tech that has been invested in the frame, carbon rims and Shimano's reliable 105 groupset.