Best retro games for Android and iPhone

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition

Guybrush Threepwood's swash-buckling adventure swaps point-and-click for touchscreen controls and while some of its visual charm may have been from its port to the iPhone, it's still as witty and humourous as the original.

Price: £1.99 | Platform:iPhone and iPad | Download The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition iPhone app