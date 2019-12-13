The best photo books in 2020: preserve your memories the right way

With the best UK photo books services one click away in a web browser, your precious pictures don't have to stay trapped on your phone forever – these fantastic photo book apps and online photo book sites will take your snaps and print them out for you so you get a quality, professional-looking physical album.

You've got plenty of top-notch photo books offers and photo book album types to pick from as well, though the downside of that is you might need some assistance along the way picking the right one: we're here to guide you to the best photo books on the market right now, whatever your needs.

There's no need to be an expert in the inner workings of the publishing industry or how book layouts are put together – when it comes to building photo books online, all you really need to do is supply the pictures. These sites and apps do all the hard work of getting everything arranged for you.

Make sure you take your time over choosing the best photo books service for you though: check the designs that are available, any special offers (like next day delivery) that are going, and the all-important price points before making a decision (prices and special offers often fluctuate, so keep checking back).

Without any further delay, these are the best photo books you can buy right now – have fun preserving your memories!

1. Mixbook Beautiful photo books and beautiful creator tools Specifications Sizes: Landscape, portrait, square Finish: Glossy, matte Paper: Photo-quality **Covers:** Soft, glossy, matte, leather (hardback or paperback) Reasons to buy + Web tools are fast and modern + Plenty of special deals on offer

Every part of Mixbook impresses: the variety of products on offer, the ease with which you can start building a book in your browser, the balance between manual and automatic creation tools (it's really up to you how creative you want to get), and so on.

The site will do you books, cards, calendars and canvas prints, and you get a good idea of what the end product is going to look like before you buy (which isn't always the case). We were also really impressed with the number of deals and special offers running on the site, though that might just be seasonal.

2. Bonusprint Lets you take as much or as little control as you like Specifications Sizes: Landscape, portrait, square Finish: Glossy, matte Paper: Photo-quality **Covers:** Linen, leather, photo (hardback or paperback) Reasons to buy + Really intuitive editing apps + Preset designs available

The browser and desktop apps you can use to create your photo books on Bonusprint are really elegant and straightforward to use, and definitely among the best we've come across: from dropping in shapes and masks, to getting pictures in just the right spots on each page, they're a lot of fun to use.

If you prefer, choose one of the template designs (for a new baby, a wedding, or whatever), and just drop your own photos into it. In terms of everything else the Bonusprint photo books service offers, it's all impressive – from the range of different book styles on offer to the quality of the high-end, premium offerings you can splash out on if you like.

Landing on the Snapfish site makes you feel like you're in safe hands, and the service makes compiling your own photo book very easy indeed, no matter what size, style or layout you're after. As well as starting from scratch, you can browse book layouts by occasion, and get a head start with some of the designs and backgrounds.

As for the online editor you get (there's no desktop software here), it's really intuitive and speedy, so you'll soon be rearranging pictures, dropping in stickers, editing titles and captions, and adding borders like an expert. When it comes to photo book makers, and especially online photo book apps, they don't come much better than Snapfish.

4. Cewe Comprehensive and versatile photo book creation Specifications Sizes: Landscape, portrait, square Finish: Glossy, matte Paper: Photo-quality **Covers:** Photo (hardback or paperback) Reasons to buy + You can build your books on mobile + Plenty of options and choices throughout Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Cewe photo books end up looking very polished indeed – whether you're a graphic design whizz or not – and you won't be disappointed if you choose this as the best photo book builder for you. At each step, you're shown the type of book you're putting together, how it'll look when it's finished, and how much it'll cost.

We like the way that the editor apps for the web and the desktop will suggest layouts for you, and Cewe suits people who want to take a long time over the layout process as well as those who don't. You can also design photo books using the Cewe mobile app, something we haven't seen on other services, so that's worth bearing in mind when you're choosing.

5. Vistaprint Photo book building without the stress Specifications Sizes: Landscape, portrait, square Finish: Glossy, matte Paper: Photo-quality 200gsm **Covers:** Linen, leather, photo (hardback or paperback) Reasons to buy + Choice of design modes + All kinds of layout options

Every step of making a photo book is simple with Vistaprint: from getting your photos uploaded, to arranging them, to choosing the final finish of the book, it's all straightforward. A wide choice of layouts is available, and you can drop in clip-art if you need, or add a few basic filters to your photos (like an old-timey sepia one) – you can get around very easily indeed.

You can zoom and flip and rotate pictures, add frames, and more besides. We do like the option of managing a layout online or downloading a (Windows or macOS) tool to do the job – the downloaded app gives you that bit more control over layouts. With plenty of options and decent prices, Vistaprint is well worth a look for building your photo books.

6. Photobox Lots of choice of types and sizes Specifications Sizes: A4, A3, square, journal Finish: Glossy Paper: Photo-quality 170-380gsm **Covers:** Photo (hardback or paperback) Reasons to buy + Import photos straight from social media + Flexible layout and editing options

Photobox says it will "bring your photos to life" and certainly has a selection of styles and sizes that's one of the biggest we've seen. You start off by picking the type and size of book you want to create (this can be changed later), then you upload all your pictures, and start designing page layouts in your browser (or have Photobox do the bulk of the designing for you).

In terms of picture and layout options, you've got lots to choose from. The online editor lets you add some cool backgrounds and frames if you want to, and in terms of the pictures themselves you can zoom and pan and so on. Previewing and ordering is straightforward too, making this a definite pick for our best photo books list.

7. Bob Books Slick and professional photo book building Specifications Sizes: Landscape, portrait, square Finish: Glossy, matte Paper: Photo-quality 170-300gsm **Covers:** Photo (hardback or paperback) Reasons to buy + All your options clearly explained + Edit in your browser or on the desktop

Pick the Bob Books site for a friendly, fresh approach to photo book building: there are plenty of choices along the way, and the end product is always a superb one. Your options are clearly explained at every step of the process, and we found that the quoted turnaround times (around a week for most standard photo books) are competitive as well.

When it comes to the actual designing of the photo book, you really can take full control over how each page looks – pick from one of the supplied layouts, or just drag the images around, it's up to you. There's also the choice of doing the editing inside your web browser or downloading a slightly more sophisticated layout program to your computer instead.

