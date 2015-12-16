Best lightsaber replica and toy round-up
Snap-hiss and fwom away to your heart’s content with this treasure trove of lightsaber goodies
Whether you're looking to complete your perfect Jedi cosplay or just hoping to find the ultimate accessory when watching The Force Awakens at your local cinema, T3 has you covered. From build-your-own lightsaber kits to high-end replicas so accurate you'll end up clipping it to your belt and wearing it to work.
The Black Series is fast becoming a hallmark for quality in Star Wars merchandise and the new Kylo Ren triple-bladed lightsaber is already proving one of its best additions. Full-scale in size, it offers a surprising amount of weight in the handle - all three blades light up with sound effects taken straight from the film.
Price: £167.55
If you're going to compile a list of the best lightsabers money can procure, you'd be asking for a stint in Jabba's rancor pit if you missed out the best lightsaber there is - Darth Maul's double-ended weapon of joy. This replica from Master Replicas comes with sound effects, light-up red blades and can be split in two for dual blade shenanigans.
Price: £533.68
For those looking to balance price, electronic features and the desire to start swinging your new lightsaber like a lunatic, this branded Darth Vader replica toy will be right up your alley. Alongside your usual found FX, the red blade also lights up and can be extended and retracted thanks to its telescopic design.
Price: £24.99
Unveiled during Disney's 24-hour global livestream earlier in the year, the Bladebuilders make-your-own lightsaber set has proved one of the most memorable. You get multiple blades of varying sizes and colours (well, blue and green - sorry, Sith fans) and a selection hilts and handles. Want a lightsaber that's more like a nightmare knuckleduster? This kit has you covered.
Price: £34.99
You might think Darth Maul might have the whole double-ended lightsaber gimmick sown up, but you'd be wrong. The Inquisitor, one of the many reasons why Clone Wars successor Rebels has proved to be such a hit with fans, has his own take on the unique design and this replica toy recreates the menacing weapon with a delicious accuracy.
Price: £19.95
Not many characters from the Star Wars films go through as many changes as the Skywalker lads, so it's no surprise to see a toy representation of said transformation. Of course, in the case of Skywalker the Elder that means having a toy replica that switches from moody teenager blue to Dark Lord red.
Price: $39.99 (£26.50)
Buying lightsabers with blades, be they telescopic plastic or illuminated fibreglass, are all well and good but unless you're willing to fit them to a wall they're a little cumbersome for collectors. For those with a finer eye for detail (and less shelf space), this scaled replica of Luke's not-so-lost sabre from Empire would be a fine addition to any fanboy den.
Price: £49.97
Come on, like we weren't going to feature a lightsaber that's actually a blaster as well. Like something straight out of Final Fantasy 8, Ezra Bridger's homemade two-in-one weapon (direct from Star Wars Rebels) might not be the most aesthetically pleasing but its toy replica has an extendable blade and can be transformed into a dart firing pistol.
Price: £34.99
