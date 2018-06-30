Best hiking baby carriers 2018: for active parents on the move

Whether you’re off on your travels or you’re a keen hiker, don’t let the kids get in the way of that. If you’re a new mum or dad, you can get baby involved with a hiking baby carrier that will keep them safe and in your sight at all times.

Most hiking baby carriers are suitable for use from 6 months old, and ideally you’ll be looking for something lightweight if you’re going hiking.

Carriers can vary from anything between 2-4kg, so the weight you choose really depends on the hike you’re doing. The LittleLife Adventurer S2 Child Carrier comes in at just 1.9kg and is designed for ease of use- simply pick up and go with no faff.

You’ll also want to consider extra features of a carrier that will further protect your baby on the walk. Some hiking baby carriers such as the Osprey Poco Premium come with a rain cover and sunshade so you’re prepared for all eventualities.

If this is what you’re after you may find you have to compromise on the weight of the carrier. Check out our full list below to find out what’s right for you.

1. OSPREY POCO PREMIUM A secure and sturdy hiking carrier for those long trails Specifications Best for: Security Weight: 4.1kg Capacity: 11L Max weight: 22kg Reasons to buy + Easily adjustable Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If it’s security you’re after, then this hiking baby carrier from Osprey is an easily adjustable, lightweight option that will keep your baby comfortable and secure throughout any walk. It’s one of the heaviest on the list, but there’s plenty of room for all your essentials and users say it’s easy to manage.

It has all the features you need to be prepared for all eventualities, including rain cover and emergency whistle. The sternum strap will ensure even weight distribution so this hiking baby carrier remains comfortable for both adult and baby even on the longest walks.

2. Deuter Comfort II Kids' Outdoor Backpack A comfy hiking carrier for adventurous families Specifications Best for: Long walks Weight: 3.25kg Capacity: 16L Max weight: 22kg Reasons to buy + Generous capacity Today's Best Deals $1,358.41 View at Amazon

If you’re an adventurous family who like to go on different walks and hikes, it can be a real pain taking the pushchair with you. The Dueter Comfort II is a great outdoor backpack which has enough space to carry all your belongings, and provide a comfy seat for your child.

It’s easy to adjust- even with your child already in it, and the ergonomic chin pad is designed to keep their head supported should they decide they want a cheeky nap. It is snug yet breathable, so you can feel secure and comfortable on any walk, plus it’s even lighter than the Osprey Poco if that is a concern for you.

3. LittleLife Adventurer S2 Child Carrier A lightweight option you can simply pick up and go Specifications Best for: Lightweight Weight: 1.9kg Capacity: 6L Max weight: 20kg Reasons to buy + Not bulky Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 3 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Sometimes you only need to pack light, and this LittleLife Adventure S2 hiking baby carrier is a great option for parents who simply want to get up and go whenever they fancy. It’s a modest 6 litres, and very minimal compared to some of the other hiking carriers in the list.

It also collapses easily for simple storage solutions and has a secure cross buckle harness for your child. This carrier is recommended for children of 6 months – 3 years and is great for those casual days out or camping trips.

4. KIDDY ADVENTURE PACK A simple hiking baby carrier for both long and short walks Specifications Best for: Simplicity Weight: 3kg Capacity: 10L Max weight: 18kg Reasons to buy + Looks smart Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you want something simple but that still looks smart then this Kiddy Adventure pack is pretty smart. It has a decent 10 litre capacity which is just the right amount of space for both bigger and smaller adventures.

It’s one of the most lightweight models with this capacity, yet the design remains simple and easy to use. It can be used with children up to 4 years old and the system is secure yet comfortable for both parent and child.

5. PHIL & TEDS PARADE LIGHTWEIGHT BACKPACK CARRIER A compact hiking baby carrier ideal for days out Specifications Best for: Compact design Weight: 2kg Capacity: 6 L Max weight: 18.1kg Reasons to buy + Freestanding frame Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 113 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

For smaller days out and walks in the park, this compact hiking baby carrier is perfect if you want to get out and about hands free. It’s a great alternative to a pushchair and has a freestanding aluminium frame which makes it so easy to load up and put down when needed.

It still boasts a 6 litre capacity so you can carry any essentials and it also features a detachable mini backpack for kids, too!

6. Little Life Voyager S4 Carrier A medium-sized carrier with all the essentials Specifications Best for: Summer day trips Weight: 3.2kg Capacity: 10L Max weight: 20KG Reasons to buy + Built-in sunshade, viewing mirror and stirrups Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

You can guarantee your child will feel right at home in the Little Life Voyager S4 carrier. With a built-in sunshade, neck support and grab handles, you can be sure that they are sturdy and secure for any adventure. You’ll also have a viewing mirror to keep an eye on them, and stirrups so their legs stay supported, too.

It’s easy to wipe clean and fully adjustable for both you and your baby’s comfort, with plenty of storage pockets to make your essentials easy to grab when on the go. Fully breathable, this hiking baby carrier is great for even the most hot and sunny days out.