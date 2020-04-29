Best gaming chairs 2020: premium and comfy seats

T3's best gaming chairs for 2020 guide has been created to help PC and console gamers discover the best gaming chair for them. We're huge gamers ourselves and have evaluated the finest gaming seats on the market, chairs that offer excellent comfort levels and advanced features for prolonged gaming sessions.

A quality gaming chair is an essential part of any PC gaming setup, but it can also help console gamers who spend a long time in multiplayer, so as well as PC-focused chairs we've also got top picks for the best gaming chair for PS4, the best gaming chair for Xbox One, the best gaming chair for Nintendo Switch and more in this guide, too.

As each gamer has different tastes, usage scenarios and budgets, we've also included a wide-range of gaming chairs in terms of cost, from premium all-leather thrones, to great at the basics bargains that don't skimp on comfort and looks. Each gaming chair in this guide comes approved by T3 and we're confident that they will not disappoint.

Lastly, beneath our list of the top gaming chairs available, we've also included some handy tips and information about what to look out for when lining up an upgrade.

The best gaming chairs 2020: T3's top gaming chair picks

The Nitro Concepts S300 is one of the best gaming chairs on the market today, offering great comfort and features at an attractive price point.

1. Nitro Concepts S300 Gaming Chair The best gaming chair for most people Reasons to buy + 7 different colours to choose from + Comfy, ergonomic design + Integrated H.E.A.T. system Today's Best Deals $279.90 View at Newegg

Ideal for long gaming sessions, the S300 from Nitro Concepts gaming chair is fitted with top-of-the-range materials and tech to keep you comfy for hours. It's got built-in adjustment technology that combines great design, luxury materials and ergonomics to ensure you feel supported and comfortable.

One of the things we love the most about Nitro Concepts chairs is they come in a huge range of great-looking colours. You can get your hands on an S300 in yellow, green, blue, orange, red, white and black.

Overall, for the price point, we think this is the best gaming chair on the market right now in 2020, providing you don't need a genre-specific unit. It's got a lot going for it, that's for sure.

If you want a real leather gaming chair, you basically can't do better than the Noblechairs Epic.

2. Epic Series Real Leather Chair from NobleChairs The best premium gaming chair Reasons to buy + Solid design and quality construction + Seriously comfortable + Plenty of adjustment options Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 432 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Epic series gaming chair from Noblechairs is all about combining luxurious leather, best-in-class quality and a classic style reminiscent of high-end racing car seats. It's an easy pick for one of the best gaming chairs of 2020, and we'd recommend adding it to your shortlist if you've got a healthy budget.

This leather-clad beauty is easy to set up and has a high-density cold foam upholstery for maximum comfort – and it's robust too, so it should last you a long time after you've bought it. Be warned, it's one of the bigger chairs in our list, so it won’t do for tight spaces, though.

Overall, if you are shopping at the premium end of the gaming chair market then the Epic Series Real Leather Chair from NobelChairs should be at the top of your list.

If you've got a restrictive gaming chair budget, then the Umi Essentials Gaming Chair is a great choice.

3. Umi Essentials Gaming Chair The best budget gaming chair Reasons to buy + Packed with plenty of body support + Built for long-lasting stability + Very, very affordable Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Amazon's own-brand gaming chair, the Umi Essentials, does exactly what you would expect an Amazon brand to do: offer a lot of value around a budget price. If you want the best gaming chair at a decent price, give this one a look.

While it doesn't quite match the premium materials and build quality of some of the other chairs on this list, it's by no means a disappointment – it's still very comfortable to game in, and it's going to last you too.

While, blue, green and red are your colour options, and with adjustable arm rests and the ability to recline the chair up to 150 degrees, there's plenty of flexibility here too. Most of the chair is fabric, with some leather details.

Most of all, though, you just can't argue with the Umi Essentials price point, which is super affordable and approachable to all gamers. As such, if you're shopping with a tight budget, it is the obvious choice.

If you need serious back support then the GT Omega Pro Racing Gaming Chair is an excellent choice.

4. GT Omega Pro Racing Gaming Chair A great gaming chair pick for style, comfort and affordability Reasons to buy + An affordable option + Different colours to choose from + Headrest pillow and lumbar cushions Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 883 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

One of the most affordable and best gaming chairs on the list, yet also one of the best-looking, too, the Pro Racing chair from GT Omega is designed with ultimate support in mind.

The back of the chair hugs your back, there's a cushion for lumbar support, and the shoulder support minimises the chance of aches and pains after a day of gaming.

Like most of the chairs in this guide it has a built-in reclining system, which can tilt back to 85 to 160 degrees, as well as position adjusting options for quick naps and modifying the height of the chair too. This multi-purpose chair would work in an office too, but its focus on comfort makes it ideal for gaming.

The Secretlab Omega is a premium gaming chair with genuine quality. (Image credit: Secretlab)

5. Secretlab Omega One of the absolute best gaming chairs for style, comfort and features Reasons to buy + Premium build quality + Tilt mechanism supports better posture Today's Best Deals $359 View at Secretlab

When it comes to choosing the best gaming chair of 2020, you need to be sure you're getting the right balance between function and comfort. It needs to have the kind of build quality that lasts, but not a price that'll send you into debt. The Secretlab Omega ticks all of these boxes, and more.

The Omega gaming chair is made from PU leather, which makes it a little more affordable than other options, but just as durable, flexible and waterproof. It provides great cushioning and support with cold-cure foam underneath the top layer and comes with velour pillow for extra softness.

Style-wise it manages to straddle the line between a racing car chair that looks like it's designed solely for gamers, and an executive office chair. It comes in black, white, orange and blue, but these colours are accent colours, so even the brighter shades look subtle.

The memory foam in the lumbar and head supports help make long gaming or streaming sessions a comfortable experience, while the tilt mechanism ensures this comfortable leather throne moves with as you shift in its seat. Considering its quality, getting this for less than $359 / £300 is an absolute steal.

Vegan-friendly PU leather and superb posture correction and support make the Vertagear SL5000 a great gaming chair pick. (Image credit: Vertagear)

6. Vertagear SL5000 The best gaming chair for ensuring a correct posture Reasons to buy + Superb neck and back support + Easy and fast to assemble + Available in different colours Today's Best Deals $389.99 View at Office Depot 110 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Vertagear SL5000 gaming chair is among the very finest gaming chairs available today in terms of ensuring you sit with a great posture while gaming, with loads of support for your neck and back. The whole backrest is adjustable, too, (by 170 degrees) while the armrests can be moved in terms of height and width, meaning that no matter your build or height, you can be totally supported.

The build of the chair, as you would expect from a seat that retails firmly in the mid-range, is very strong, with a sturdy steel frame and slabs of high density resiliant foam. The seat boasts a covering of extra soft vegan friendly PU leather, too, meaning that it feels as good as it looks.

The GT Omega Element just drips style and delivers a superb all-round gaming chair package. (Image credit: GT Omega)

7. GT Omega Element Simple, streamlined comfort for your gaming sessions Reasons to buy + Plenty of adjustment options + Really well built and solid + Minimal, understated design

The latest Element chair from GT Omega is a real star. Solidly constructed, very comfortable to sit in and made from reassuringly premium materials, the GT Omega Element is just jaw-dropping to behold. And as for the looks, those are just god-tier.

The wide and easily adjusted arm rests are a highlight, too – you can get them exactly right for your particular sitting style, and the same goes for the chair height and tilt as well. Back and shoulder support is good as well, hitting a well-judged balance between providing support and providing a chair that you can still sink into.

As you can see from the image above, the GT Omega Element goes for a sleek and minimalist design. It's subtle and understated, and we like the way it looks – however you've got your gaming desk or den set up, this is a chair that's going to fit right in.

You get extra head and lumbar support cushions included with the chair if you need them, and the price is reasonable too. The way the GT Omega Element is built, you get the impression that this is a chair that's going to last years and years, and you can rely on it to keep you well supported during your gaming adventures.

After prolonged testing we noticed no problems or issues after spending several hours being sat in the Element, and it radiates a confidence that it is going to perform the same amazing job for years to come.

Affordable comfort with a roomy, sturdy build — that's why we rate the Brazen Phantom Elite Gaming Chair. (Image credit: Brazen)

8. Brazen Phantom Elite Gaming Chair A great gaming chair pick for those shopping on a budget Reasons to buy + Smooth and silent wheels + Six colour options + Totally adjustable Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 15 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

A British brand that champions product quality over its marketing budget, BraZen's Phantom Elite gaming chair offers affordable comfort and snug support in a relatively subdued palette of predominantly black with a pop of colour in one of six options to line the trim.

You're rarely going to get subtlety when it comes to logos on such furniture pieces, and BraZen is no different, with the company logo embroidered onto both halves of the chair, along with the neck and lumbar support cushions.

For such a low price, the Phantom offers plenty of room, and its smooth PU leather is wrapped around a sturdy steel frame, bolstered with quilted foam padding, making for a firm but comfortable seat for marathon gaming sessions that won't have you cramping up after a few hours.

Comfort is one of the features that allows the Phantom to double up perfectly as an office chair. Kitted out with a Class 4 gas lift, adjustable armrests, nylon casters, neck and lumbar support cushions, and a butterfly mechanism that allows for height and tilt adjustments, you can go from sitting stock straight, neatly slotted under your desk (thanks to those armrests), to almost a full recline.

If you're looking for something that can transition from work to play to a quick snooze, the BraZen's Phantom is it.

The GT Omega Evo XL is a quality racing seat and gaming chair for larger gamers.

9. GT Omega Evo XL Racing Office Chair The best gaming chair for large gamers Reasons to buy + Designed for larger users + Ergonomically designed + Lots of adjustments Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 24 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This is a high-end gaming chair from GT Omega that combines luxury comfort with a range of features and options that rival most of the other chairs on the list. The chair is part of the XL series because it's suitable for larger and heavier users, but doesn’t scrimp on support and style.

The GT Omega boasts some of the best lumbar support going, too, with a back hugging style as well as headrest and shoulder support with additional cushions. All aspects of the chair are adjustable, including the height, positioning and armrest.

Given all that support and flexibility you get with this, it's definitely worth a pick for our list of the best gaming chairs of 2020.

Luxe Napa leather make the Titan Napa a hyper-premium choice.

10. SecretLab Titan Napa The best gaming chair made from luxe Napa leather Reasons to buy + Ultra-premium upholstery + Exclusive Napa leather + Super comfortable Today's Best Deals $14.52 View at Amazon

If you thought the Titan from SecretLab was premium, you haven't seen anything yet.

Welcome to the world of ultra premium upholstery, courtesy of the Titan Napa’s biggest selling point – napa leather. Usually found in sports cars and boutique bags, this super soft material makes sitting in the chair the closest you'll ever get to gaming in a bubble bath lined with silk.

You can recline the chair so far back it almost turns into a bed, so whether you're streaming on Twitch or just having a quiet night in with your favourite new game, it's one of the comfiest and best gaming chairs you can buy in 2020... even if it will set you back quite a chunk of change.

The Icon Gaming Chair has a truly special design and a luxe real leather covering.

11. Noblechairs Icon Gaming Chair The best gaming chair for a professional, mature design Reasons to buy + Understated, executive design + Quality build + Real leather covering Today's Best Deals $906.99 View at Amazon 340 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

A step up from the Epic series of gaming chairs, comes the Icon from Noblechairs.

The Icon's quality construction and leather surface makes it similar to the Epic, but it's a much more understated design that looks like a fancy office chair rather than racing seat, making it ideal for those who need to maintain an office aesthetic, while adding in premium gaming comfort and features.

This gaming chair also comes in a cheaper, non-leather version made from PU fabric, which is going to appeal to those on a tighter budget.

PlayStation gamers should look no further than the X Rocker Sony Infiniti +

12. X Rocker Sony Infiniti + The best gaming chair for PlayStation gamers Reasons to buy + In-built 4.1 audio system + Tri-Motor vibration modules + Wireless, wired and Bluetooth connectivity Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you're a loyal Sony PlayStation console gamer looking for high-tech gaming chair, then make sure you check out the X Rocker Sony Infinity +.

Not only does this stylish chair come with tasteful PlayStation branding, but is is also super comfortable and absolutely loaded with tech to help take console gaming immersion to a new, higher level.

A 4.1 headrest and seat mounted audio system with a backrest mounted subwoofer means that its sitter gets a very immersive and immediate audio experience, for example, with the system coming with an included wireless transmitter so that no cabling gets in the way while connecting to the chair.

The X Rocker Sony Infinity + also comes loaded with dedicated tri-motor vibration modules, which provide extra sensory immersion while playing games or watching movies, and the seat also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, too, meaning you can hook up your phone or tablet to it as well.

The price is firmly mid-tier for a top gaming chair, but the comfort and built-in technology definitely makes it worth it.

The Arozzi Verona Junior is a great gaming chair for younger gamers. (Image credit: Arozzi)

13. Arozzi Verona Junior A top gaming chair for kids and younger gamers Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Plenty of support + Compact Today's Best Deals $229 View at Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you're looking for a great gaming chair for kids then the Arozzi Verona Junior is a brilliant pick. Not only is this chair super stylish and available in a range of four sharp colourways, but it is purposely designed for users under 5ft 2in, meaning that for smaller gamers support is first rate, both in terms of body sculpt and included back and head cushions.

The Verona Junior is easy to assemble, too, and it can recline to an angle of 165 degrees. You don't get real leather, but the faux leather finish looks nice and is soft to the touch, and you can also adjust the arm rests and seat height.

A classy racing seat with striking white design, the SL4000 is a top gaming chair pick.

14. Vertagear Racing Series S-Line SL4000 A cracking gaming chair with a striking white design Reasons to buy + Dramatic look + Super comfy + Stable and built for long gaming sessions Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 106 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

One of the most striking gaming chairs on the list, the SL4000 from Vertagear comes in a white and black design that makes you feel like you're in a space ship.

It may look like it's got a leather layer, put it's PU leather, which is one of the reasons it's a little more affordable than other options on our best gaming chairs 2020 list.

This is a model that'll keep you comfortable for long periods of time, too, and every element is adjustable to suit your needs. At the price it retails for, we don't think you can ask for anything else.

This top gaming chair is Mad Max approved...

15. Corsair T2 Road Warrior A superb gaming chair for gamers wanting premium comfort Reasons to buy + Impressive lumbar support + 4D armrests Today's Best Deals $399.99 View at Dell

Corsair has been a force to be reckoned with in the world of PC components and peripherals, and it's brought that same sense of premium, high-end quality to its new gaming chair models.

The T2 Road Warrior might be name-dropping two famous sci-fi films in its name, but this plush furniture is far from fictional. Ergonomically designed with cushions in every conceivable place, you get everything from 4D armrests (which can move in any direction) to a solid steel skeleton for a robust spine that won’t break or shift.

It also comes with a princely price tag, but with these many luxury features, it's not hard to see why.

Best gaming chairs 2020: what to look out for

When buying a gaming chair, look out for the differing levels of comfort and support included with each model, like the ability to make adjustments to height, arm rests, and the way the chair reclines too. Detachable cushions are a bonus as well, for that extra layer of comfort.

You should also find out what discipline or gaming genre the chair might have been tailored for, if any – some of the best gaming chairs on the market have been designed with racing or flight simulations in mind, for example, though there are plenty of general, all-round gaming chairs available too.

What's the best gaming chair? There are many different gaming chairs tailored towards PC gaming, as well as playing games on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, with size, build material (such as leather), and feature sets differing. The best gaming chair is therefore, first and foremost, the one that is most suited to your particular gaming setup and intended usage scenarios. Certain gaming chairs, for example, are built for use in simulation games such as racers and flight sims, while others specialise in supporting gamers in MOBA or FPS titles.

Naturally, you should also consider the look and style you're going for when choosing one the best gaming chairs currently available in 2020. Everyone's tastes differ a little in this department.

Fortunately, most gaming chairs are suitably stylish and tend to resemble leather-clad racing car seats, but you'll obviously want to pick a style that goes the best with your gaming room decor, as well as a colour that won't annoy you or your partner hours into your latest gaming marathon.

After all, picking out a top-quality gaming chair can make a big difference to your gaming performance, just like your choice of monitor and input devices. Don't take your buying decision lightly, or you could end up with a seat that lets you down in a key area, affecting your comfort or gaming ability.

Remember that different gaming chairs can lean towards one specific genre of game, such as seats that work best in multiplayer FPS like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or others that are perfect for MOBAs like DOTA 2 or League of Legends. And that's saying nothing of dedicated gaming chairs for racing sims.

Getting the best gaming chair for PC or console means getting a better chance of hitting those enemy targets or those high scores you've been chasing, and that makes it a no-brainer to take some time picking out the absolute best gaming chair for you.

Best gaming chairs 2020: the best gaming chair makers

When you're picking out the best gaming chair money can buy, it's also absolutely crucial that you pick one up from a premium, respected chair maker with a proper heritage – or, alternatively, a new brand that comes well recommended by others.

With a lot of new entrants in the market just lately, the waters are now well and truly muddied, making it hard for the uninitiated to tell if a gaming chair has the build quality to go the distance.

The makers that follow here are approved by T3 to be gaming chair producers of the highest quality: Nitro Concepts, Secretlab, GT Omega Racing, EWIN, Noblechairs, X Rocker, DXRacer, Vertagear, Corsair, Brazen, and Songmics.