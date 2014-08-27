Best free audio editing software to download 2014

Tinker with your audio for free with these downloadable apps

By

1/5
Audacity

Audacity

A name synonymous with audio editing software, Audacity has been going since 1999 and it still receives frequent updates. Multiple file formats are supported, you can record live audio, insert effects and play about the frequencies – basically it's a fully featured app for free.

Download Audacity here

2/5
Music Editor Free

Music Editor Free

While it can only save WAV files, Music Editor Free packs some nifty features that make it worth a download. First off there's a good looking, ribbon based interface that makes navigation simple. CD ripping and burning is supported, as is noise reduction and there's plenty of effects to play with.

Download Music Editor Free here

3/5
MP3 Gain

MP3 Gain

Ever found all of your MP3 files have different volume levels? Well MP3 Gain is the perfect tool for you. It'll normalise the volume of all your MP3 files, without any loss of sound quality.

Download MP3 Gain here

4/5
Waveshop

Waveshop

The key feature of Waveshop is its ability to only re-encode audio when it has to; making sure loss of quality is kept to an absolute minimum. Like many of the other applications on this list lots of audio formats are supported, effects are plentiful and the cutting interface is easy to use.

Download Waveshop here

5/5
Wavosaur

Wavosaur

A simple, lightweight audio editing app that comes without any pesky bloatware or additional mandatory extra downloads. It'll open a whole load of file formats, show you the waveform and let you trim, cut or paste the file. You've got some effects to play with too, like a volume tweaker and a silence remover.

Download Wavosaur here

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.