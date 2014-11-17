Best FPS Games of all time and to buy now

Previous Next 1/20

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

For the first time in a few years we can say that it's worth buying this installment of Call of Duty. Coming back after the disappointing 'Ghosts' release in 2013, Advanced Warfare looks to the future, changing the way the game is played with the Exo Suit, which gives you both fun and useful abilities. From climbing up walls with your robotic hand to double jumping, the suit adds a new aspect to the series, one that it desperately needed.

The campaign is well paced, with a huge variety of locations (we love doing battle on the snowy mountains of Antartica) and in Kevin Spacey's Jonathan Irons there's a well acted, interesting character.

It looks great too, especially on the PS4 and Xbox One and sounds even better.

What are friends at totalxbox.com think: 'Kevin Spacey might take top billing, but it's the array of powerful PMC tech that's the real star of the show, making the stalest formula in contemporary videogames feel remarkably fresh. Move over, Infinity Ward and Treyarch - COD has a new king.'

Available on: PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC | Read the review from totalxbox.com | Buy it now from Amazon