Best Windows 8 apps 2014
Free and paid for Windows 8 apps all from the Windows Store
The YumvY Cooking Companion is billed as a GPS system for your kitchen, taking you step-by-step through recipes to create the perfect meal. Just tell it what you want to cook and for how many people to eat and YumvY Cooking Companion will take you through the rest.
The Skype app looks fantastic and is easy to use on a touchscreen device. Calling a contact is as easy as tapping their profile picture, and then clicking the green phone icon. From there you can also choose to turn on your webcam, so you can have a video chat for no extra charge.
This app is one of the best audio recording tools for Windows 8. Use SmartRecorder with the built-in microphone of your Windows 8 device and record everything from meetings, lectures and shopping lists. You can easily edit and categorise recordings for later use.
Covering news, reviews, images and videos, this is an app every petrolhead will want to have. The app contains a winning combination of in-depth reviews of the world's most amazing cars and the TV show's irreverent style all wrapped up in a beautifully designed app that makes the most out of Windows 8's strengths.
There's a world of music just at your fingertips thanks to your Windows 8 device, and the TuneIn Radio is easily one of the best apps for listening to radio from any corner of the world.
TVCatchup brings the free experience of watching television to Windows 8, allowing you to watch 50 or more live national television channels from within the UK. Mix TV with an interactive programme guide, and you have TVCatchup.
Because of Twitter's up-to-the-minute nature, you'll always want to be able to quickly access it, either to read about what's going on or to post your own tweets, letting your followers know what you're up to. Whilst there are a number of apps for Windows 8 that connect to Twitter, the official Twitter app is easily the best.
Want to keep up with the latest celebrity gossip? Then look no further than the Wonderwall app, which gives you all the gossip, news, videos, photos and much more!
wordBrush allows you to draw text freely on the screen, each letter following the trace of your finger as though you were painting with a brush. With support for over 200 fonts, 20 freeform brushes and the ability to import images, wordBrush becomes the perfect tool for creating unique photo captions.
Watch live TV. Read the latest stories from the newsroom; UK and World News, Politics, Showbiz, and Business - in text or as video. Other features include a weather forecast, and the ability to send breaking news stories directly into the Sky newsroom
Ever wondered how your smartphone works? Or you want to now all about how cars are made? Maybe you're writing a report on sharks, or you're just interested in how the world around you, both man-made and natural, works. If so then this excellent app is for you.
This is a great app for getting some inspiration whilst you shop, with a weekly section of hot products from across the John Lewis range. Product reviews are also included, and you can click on an item to buy it online.
If you're planning a journey via public transport in the UK, then you'll want to download this app. It covers the London underground, London bus, DLR, Overground, Tramlink, River Service, National Rail, Birmingham Tram, Glasgow Subway and domestic flights with interactive maps.
Khan Academy is a fantastic app that can help you and your family learn about almost anything for free. With over 3,400 videos covering topics such as K-12 maths, biology, chemistry, physics, history and more, this is the ultimate reference app.
Traveling the London Underground has never been easier thanks to this great app that gives you a full map of the Underground, along with departure boards, service updates and an easy route planner.
Movie Guide is an essential app for any movie buff, with info, trailers and more for over 69,000 movies. Find out details on films and actors, find similar movies and add films to a watch list all from this app.
The MTV News app is a great place to get all the celebrity gossip, along with photos and videos of the biggest entertainment stories of the moment. MTV is well known in the entertainment industry, so you can expect excellent exclusives that you won't get anywhere else.
If you love music and are always on the lookout for new artists to get into then you'll want to make sure you have the Nokia Music app installed on your Windows 8 device. With playlist mixes for every musical taste, and a catalogue of over 20 million tracks.
Quickly and easily send gifts to friends and family with this brilliant Windows 8 app. Simply choose a friend, then select a gift (such as sweets, make up and jewellery) and send your present! All gifts are hand wrapped and sent via First Class.
Download the Patient.co.uk app to search a huge database of patient information leaflets on health, conditions and diseases, written by an expert team of independent GPs. Most GPs in the UK have the same leaflets on their computer to print out for patients during consultations.
The excellent Pepper app for Windows 8 gives you new ways to explore and find live events near you. Not only can you search for your favourite artists playing locally, but Pepper can learn from your musical taste and recommend similar artists. When your friends sign up you'll be able to see what gigs they are going to and you can also invite friends to events you're attending.
Storing and viewing your holiday snaps on your Windows 8 device is all well and good, but the Photoshop Express goes even further by allowing you to quickly and easily edit and alter your photos so that they look perfect.
With the PowerDVD Mobile app you can completely change the way you enjoy your media. It's a powerful media centre application that can play a wide range of files, meaning that if you want to be entertained, then your Windows 8 device is the first thing you grab.
If you're ever in need of renting a car then the rentalcars.com app is for you. You can find the cheapest rental prices from over 6,000 locations across the globe, and you get 24/7 support to ensure booking a rental car goes as smoothly as possible.
With 320 recipes from Britain's greatest chefs, along with beautiful photography to get you inspired, handy hints and tips and instructional videos you'll be cooking like a pro in no time. The app includes top recipes from chefs like Marcus Wareing, Tom Aikens, Nathan Outlaw and many more.
If you love shopping from Amazon – and let's face it who doesn't – then you'll want to make sure you have this free app installed. Quickly search, compare prices, read reviews, share products with friends and make purchases on Amazon using a simple, yet elegant, interface.
If you have the option to work from home – or are considering doing so – then make sure you check out this app that lets you know how much time and money you can save by creating a home office.
Audible is the world's leading audio book service and it's come to Windows 8 in this excellent app. Immerse yourself in a book no matter what its genre and no matter where you are, thanks to a huge range of over 60,000 titles that you can download directly to your Windows 8 device.
Audioboo is an app that lets you browse and listen to audio clips from around the world, essentially turning your Windows 8 device into a never ending radio. Listen to boos from the community or from the BBC, Sky News, Absolute Radio and many more.
Keeping up to date with your favourite teams no matter what the sport has never been easier thanks to the fantastic Bing Sport app. Whilst there are some great sporting apps that concentrate on individual sports, like the ESPN FC app, the beauty of the Bing Sport app is that it covers almost every professional sport imaginable.
The Bing Translator App for Windows is your companion when you need to quickly translate what you are looking at. If there's a sign, menu or other text written down in a foreign language, simply point your Windows 8 device at the text and Bing Translator will translate the text and display it on the image.
Nothing demonstrates the potential of Windows 8 quite as well as the Bing Travel app. It combines a great looking interface with some seriously useful tools that makes planning and preparing for a holiday a complete pleasure.
Get breaking news from one of the most renowned sources in the world with the CNN app for Windows 8. Up to the minute reports through text, photos and videos keeps you abreast of the news, whilst the live tile alerts you to top headlines.
Turn your Windows 8 device into a digital and interactive newspaper with this excellent app that displays news from your favourite sources into an easy to read newspaper-like experience. Includes an offline mode if you're travelling.
Whilst the eBay app fits in perfectly with Windows 8, it has been designed from the ground up for one purpose – to make buying and selling items on eBay the slickest and easiest experience imaginable. You'll never miss a deal again thanks to instant alerts and Live Tile updates that will alert you to when auctions you're watching are ending.
The world's most renowned encyclopaedia may have been eclipsed by Wikipedia, but for quality and reliability it can't be beat. Get access to hundreds of articles for free, or subscribe to get access to the full 80,000 articles.
If you're a fan of football then you're going to need this app which has worldwide football coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Blogs, live scores, results, fixtures, player profiles and a lot more are all beautifully presented.
Not only is Expedia a quick and easy way to book hotels from your Windows 8 device, but by using the app you can save up to 60 per cent thanks to the Expedia Mobile Exclusive deals. You can choose from over 140,000 hotels worldwide.
If you're a weather obsessive that needs to know detailed forecasts for the coming week, then Forecast HD is a great accompaniment to Windows 8's Weather app, with detailed at-a-glance forecasts.
A surprisingly realistic art app, Fresh Paint is almost an 'oil painting-sim' rather than a simple MS Paint port. You can paint onto a blank canvas, mixing your own colours and choosing from different brushes and textures. Or you can import a photo, and use brushes to transform it in any way you wish.
A superb cocktail-making app - perhaps the best on any platform. The cocktail database here is already substantial - and still growing - and you can search for cocktails based on colour, base spirit and the like. Best of all, you can simply tell the app what ingredients you've got, and it'll suggest cocktails you can make without nipping down to the shops.
With 300,000 recipes to choose from around the world, Cookbook is already leading the way among it's competitors. Starters, mains and desserts are all well accounted for, and anything that has you reaching Gregg Wallace level of joy can be saved to your personal cookbook for regular access.
An incredible interactive guide to particle physics and the so called 'Theory of Everything'. This app has in-depth information on the particles that make up our universe (Leptons, Quarks, Bosons, Mesons and Baryons, in case you wondered). So if you're still stumped on what a Higgs Boson is... you know where to go.
Boasts a state of the art physics engine (though we're not sure that's strictly necessary...) and a hoard of varied tables to rack up your scores on. Pinball has always been an essential part of Windows and that certainly hasn't changed yet.
Now very much a replacement for MSN Messenger, Skype is essential Windows 8 fodder and it really has evolved as a service. Voice and video calls, and instant text messaging is all seamless, you can share files, and even leave voice/video messages for offline contacts.
For our money, Skyscanner is the best flight finder out there. Prices update regularly, but live flight prices are only a single click away. When you find a flight you're happy with, you book it directly with the airline so Skyscanner doesn't get in the way as a confusing middle man. Perfect.
Using Windows Phone 8h's Metro tiled interface, Rowi streamlines your twitter experience and is almost infinitely customisable so you only see the stuff you want to. It also has a really lovely live tile, that can again be fully customised.
Microsoft's gaming juggernaut has just become one of Windows trump cards. Spartan Assault explores the story behind the Spartan programme over 25 missions. Connect to your Xbox Live account and you can rake in yet more achievements, and compare your performance and progress with friends and other players.
No-one could ever claim this isn't simplicity itself, but we'll be damned if it ain't fun. Collect bananas to fuel your chimp, and bounce him off catapults to navigate the jungle. So, bananas and bouncing... no wonder he looks comically happy at all times. As will you.
Loads of great solar system facts are excellent, but what makes this stand out is the superb use of GPS and augmented reality. Point your Windows 8 tab at the sky, and Star Chart will pick out constellations, stars and other phenomena and illustrate a 3D night sky for you to look at. This is literally as close to magic as you'll get.
60,000 world wide radio stations. Two million on-demand programs. If you can't find something you want to listen to on TuneIn, you're either not looking hard enough, or you have a pathological fear of radio programming. You can even search for specific artists, and see which stations around the world are currently playing them.
Smartglass has come on since it was first unveiled to the world in October 2012. The app makes your Windows 8 tablet into a very useful TV companion - provided of course that you are using your Xbox 360 to watch TV. It also turns your tablet into a second screen for compatible games.
