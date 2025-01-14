Sky Stream gets a great new trick that unlocks long hidden potential

Quick Summary Sky has updated its streaming box to include the option to watch channels via an external antenna. That means you can continue to access the entire lineup of Freeview channels on Sky Stream when your internet connection fails.

There's no doubt about it, Sky is slowly shifting the way it delivers TV services to its customers, gradually backing away from satellite broadcasting in favour of streaming. We expect it to launch a new version of Sky Glass at an event in London next month, while the company's managing director of TV, Ben Case, recently told me himself that "the future of Sky is IP delivery".

To that end, Sky Stream is a vital tool to help it transition. The small set-top-box gives you almost the full Sky Glass experience but on your own TV, and as long as your internet connection is speedy enough, it provides a super smooth Sky experience in up to 4K HDR.

However, should your internet connection fail for a period of time, it's essentially useless. Thankfully, that's where a new update comes into its own.

According to Broadband TV News, Sky Stream has received new firmware that has unlocked some of its hidden potential. It can now reportedly access Freeview channels via the UHF (aerial) input on the rear.

A new TV antenna icon should show up in the "Apps & Inputs" section of the homepage that allows you to scan for digital TV channels, and this will allow you to watch terrestrial programming should the internet connection go down.

There are a few caveats. You cannot access Red Button services, such as BBC's data streams, nor can you rewind or pause DTT channels.

You also have to plug an aerial into the box first, of course – something many might not be able to do. I, for example, don't have an aerial signal handy which is one reason to have Sky Stream installed in the first place.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In addition, if you do have an antenna to hand, surely it'll already be plugged into the same TV as the Sky Stream puck? It's not quite the same as an all-in-one Sky Glass which needs a separate broadcast source in case of connectivity issues – your TV is already likely a very capable Freeview set.

Still, there are plenty of people who would rather all of their entertainment stored in the same place, without having to switch remotes or devices. And, now that's a possibility on Sky Stream.

As for new customers who are further tempted due to this latest update, Sky recently launched a new, cheaper plan – Sky Essential TV, which includes a Sky Stream puck, 100+ Sky channels, Netflix and Discovery+ for just £15 per month.