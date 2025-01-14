Sky Stream gets a great new trick that unlocks long hidden potential

Quick Summary
Sky has updated its streaming box to include the option to watch channels via an external antenna.
That means you can continue to access the entire lineup of Freeview channels on Sky Stream when your internet connection fails.
There's no doubt about it, Sky is slowly shifting the way it delivers TV services to its customers, gradually backing away from satellite broadcasting in favour of streaming. We expect it to launch a new version of Sky Glass at an event in London next month, while the company's managing director of TV, Ben Case, recently told me himself that "the future of Sky is IP delivery".
To that end, Sky Stream is a vital tool to help it transition. The small set-top-box gives you almost the full Sky Glass experience but on your own TV, and as long as your internet connection is speedy enough, it provides a super smooth Sky experience in up to 4K HDR.
However, should your internet connection fail for a period of time, it's essentially useless. Thankfully, that's where a new update comes into its own.
According to Broadband TV News, Sky Stream has received new firmware that has unlocked some of its hidden potential. It can now reportedly access Freeview channels via the UHF (aerial) input on the rear.
A new TV antenna icon should show up in the "Apps & Inputs" section of the homepage that allows you to scan for digital TV channels, and this will allow you to watch terrestrial programming should the internet connection go down.
There are a few caveats. You cannot access Red Button services, such as BBC's data streams, nor can you rewind or pause DTT channels.
You also have to plug an aerial into the box first, of course – something many might not be able to do. I, for example, don't have an aerial signal handy which is one reason to have Sky Stream installed in the first place.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
In addition, if you do have an antenna to hand, surely it'll already be plugged into the same TV as the Sky Stream puck? It's not quite the same as an all-in-one Sky Glass which needs a separate broadcast source in case of connectivity issues – your TV is already likely a very capable Freeview set.
Still, there are plenty of people who would rather all of their entertainment stored in the same place, without having to switch remotes or devices. And, now that's a possibility on Sky Stream.
As for new customers who are further tempted due to this latest update, Sky recently launched a new, cheaper plan – Sky Essential TV, which includes a Sky Stream puck, 100+ Sky channels, Netflix and Discovery+ for just £15 per month.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
If you ever needed proof that cassette players are back, this is it
We Are Rewind has made a portable tape deck so retro it should appear from nowhere in a DeLorean
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
PS5 could finally be getting Gears of War and Halo after game-changing decision
The age of exclusives is coming to an end
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Sky to launch something "smarter, brighter, and better" in February – Sky Glass 2 anyone?
Could we see a massive upgrade on Sky's own television?
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Sky Glass gets a massive free feature update just in time for Christmas
Sky Stream updated with a bunch of new tricks, too
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Sky Glass getting free app that could change your life – coming to Sky Q and Stream too
Previously exclusive to Sky Live
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Should I buy Sky Glass?
I take a look at the pros and cons for buying a new Sky Glass TV right now
By Max Slater-Robins Published
-
Sky Glass: watch the setup process from start to finish
It barely takes any time at all to get the TV up and running
By Yasmine Crossland Published
-
Sky TV update: all the new features coming to revolutionise Sky Q in 2020
Sky has a host of new features coming to Sky Q this year
By Aaron Brown Published
-
This free Sky TV update will save you time and hassle
Sky has seriously simplified its smartphone and tablet apps
By Aaron Brown Published
-
Latest Sky TV upgrade: this time it's personal
Sky will bring its intelligent recommendations to box sets, on-demand shows and catch-up services from the Beeb and ITV
By Aaron Brown Published