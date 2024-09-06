Roku getting a free update to turn any TV into a work of art

Quick Summary A new Backdrops feature is coming to Roku TVs and streaming devices. It turns your set into a hung painting, with thousands of artworks to choose from.

Roku will roll out a free update in the coming weeks that will add a number of new features, including the ability to turn your TV into an artwork.

Much like Samsung's The Frame and the forthcoming TCL NXTFRAME TVs, the new Backdrops mode displays classic and contemporary works of art on the screen, enhancing your decor when you're not watch a show or movie.

Thousands of different pictures will be available to download and display for free – there will be no subscription fee to use them. They include paintings from the likes of Monet and Manet. You'll even be able to upload your own portraits for use on your set.

Images can be cycled through using the remote and you can create entire galleries that can automatically update by a set amount of time. You can also choose between different artist-specific galleries, or your favourite museum to see its collection.

Voice control is supported too, so you can turn Backdrops on or off using speech.

"Our TVs are more than a device for streaming shows and movies – they can now elevate the aesthetic of any room, with the ease of one click." the company's SVP of advanced development, Brian Pinkerton.

"Now, our customers can turn any TV screen into a conversation piece, and even better, it’s free."

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Backdrops will be available on Roku TV models (both own-brand and third-party) first before then hitting the brand's streaming devices "in the fall".

It's not clear whether this will be just for US devices first or whether it's a global rollout. We'll let you know as soon as we find out.

T3 is at IFA 2024 in Germany this week where we'll be looking at a large range of TVs, sound systems and other AV kit, so will bring you more news like the Roku update as we get it.