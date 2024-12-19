LG’s transparent TV costs more than a car

Quick summary LG's innovative transparent OLED TV is now available to buy in the US, with the rest of the world to follow soon. It's not cheap though – expect to pay $59,000.

When we reported the launch of LG's transparent OLED TV, the 77-inch 4K LG Signature OLED T, we said "don't expect it to be affordable... This is cutting-edge, high-end stuff that's not really within reach for most of us mere mortals." And now we know exactly how much it costs. And it's not really within reach for most of us mere mortals.

The OLED T is now available to buy in the US, and it'll be coming to other parts of the world in 2025. Prices for those places haven't been announced yet, but in the US it's going to cost $59,995. That's roughly £47K plus VAT in the UK and AU$96K.

That means it costs more than a car, and we don't mean a cheap car – for the same money you could buy a 2024 BMW 330i xDrive and still have enough change to buy a dozen of some of the best OLED TVs.

LG Signature OLED T transparent TV: now you see it, now you don't

The Signature OLED T is the world's first transparent OLED TV, and it operates in both transparent and opaque modes so you can choose whether or not you want to look right through it. There are three interface modes in total – T-Objet, which is an always-on display; T-Bar, which is a cable news-style information ticker running along the bottom of the screen; and T-Home, which is a more traditional smart TV interface.

The choice of transparent or opaque modes means you can put the OLED pretty much anywhere. Unlike normal TVs it's not going to block the light from a window when you're not watching something or dominate the room like the monolith from 2001: A Space Odyssey. However, the downside is that even with the full contrast screen on to make it opaque, you're not going to get the same level of contrast as you'd get from a more traditional LG OLED.