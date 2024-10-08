LG's best 65in OLED TV just dropped to its lowest-ever price – and it's a 2024 model

I've had the pleasure of reviewing some of the best OLED TVs in recent years – and I've no doubt that LG is a hero brand in this product category. After all, it's the maker that produces said panel types (other manufacturers simply purchase from LG's factory).

See the LG 65OLEDG4 deal here

At the top of LG's product tree is the 5-star-awarded OLED G4. It's the 2024 model, so the latest and greatest – and just ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2 kicking off (sorry, Amazon's Big Deal Days, should you want to call it that) has suddenly dropped to its lowest-ever asking price. There's a full third-off the original asking price!

LG OLED G4 65-inch: was £3299, now £2199 at Amazon 33% off: The brightest OLED TV in LG's range is now cheaper than it's ever been. The picture quality of this top-end panel is undeniable, as is its gaming handling, so whether you're a movie or game aficionado (or both) this model is up there among the very best you can buy.

Amazon is well known for putting out TV deals during its Prime Day sales – I've rounded up the best 3 TVs worth buying already, but suspect there'll be yet more across the Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 October sale – and this top-tier one is great if you're seeking out a best-of-best piece of tech.

For 2024, the OLED G4 brought one of the biggest changes to LG's TV champion for years – unlike its predecessors, the G4 comes available with either stand-mount or wall-mount options, doing away with the wall-mount only offering of before. That'll be particularly appealing to many UK buyers who want the best quality, but on top of their AV stand.

The main reason to want the G4 OLED over its also-excellent C4 OLED cousin is that the panel type is the brightest going. It also features upgraded artificial intelligence (AI) processing that makes it more capable in its delivery. It's a truly stunning piece of kit – and LG even offers a 5-year warranty as standard. That adds yet more value to this luxury set – and with a price drop such as this, that's a win-win.