LG G4 OLED brings major change to top-spec TV for first time

QUICK SUMMARY LG's G4 OLED will ship as either a wall-mount or stand-mount option, unlike its predecessors which have featured wall-mount in the box only – meaning the choice is now with prospective buyers of LG's top-tier OLED for 2024.

It's no secret that LG makes the best OLED TVs on the planet, as a long-standing winner of T3's coveted Best OLED TV Award. For 2024 that's still very likely – although the competition is now significant from Sony and Samsung – but when it comes to the Korean company's top-end set this year, the G4 OLED, there's one major change for the first time in the series.

While the previous G-series models, such as the G3 OLED, have been designed for wall-mounting straight out of the box, the LG G4 OLED will come in two different options: one, expected to carry a 'W' in the product code, for wall-mounting; another, expected to carry an 'S' in the product code, with a stand-mount included.

I'm already sold on the idea, as I've long been saying that not everyone – especially UK-based buyers – will want to wall-mount a TV. Especially as the LG G4 OLED is brighter and more capable than the step-down LG C4 OLED, so giving customers that all-important choice in their purchase is a major step forward.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

However, the chances are this year's range will be a bit pricier – and while US pricing has been revealed, we're yet to hear about the UK. That's happening across the board, though, it's not just LG or the best TVs. Still, the G4 OLED offers plenty, including additional AI enhancement from an uprated new processor, and the brightest panel the company offers (thanks to Micro Lens Array as part of LG's Brightness Booster Max architecture).

I've had a sneak preview of the LG G4 OLED side-by-side against its predecessor, plus some competition models, at LG's UK headquarters, which cements how impressive this TV will be. That it'll have a stand-mount in the box might sound minor, but I think it's a great move that will ultimately save prospective customers money. But if you're all about wall-mount then, well, you may also want to consider the previous model (shopping widget below) for the best possible price.