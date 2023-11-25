LG's 2024 OLED TVs are good news for gamers

LG's OLED TVs are among the very best TVs you can buy, and as they're on an annual upgrade schedule that means every January brings even better versions. 2024 looks like it's going to be no exception. Details of the 2024 LG OLED TVs have begun to leak in advance of their unveiling at the CES show in January, and while we don't have the full specs yet there's already plenty to be excited about.

The leak covers the forthcoming B4, C4 and G4 OLED TVs which, as you'd expect from the names, are the successors to the B3, C3 and G3. As before the G series are the highest-spec and most advanced models, the B series are the most affordable and the C series sit in the middle and are likely to be the best options for most buyers.

What's new in the 2024 LG OLED TVs?

The leaked information comes via an unlikely source: AMD. Its FreeSync database records compatible TVs, and the new LG sets are already in it for eagle-eyed database diggers to discover.

According to their entries in the database, the LG C4 and the LG G4 will deliver VRR at up to 144Hz. That's up from the current 120Hz, and while it's not relevant to console gamers – consoles don't currently support those refresh rates – that'll be welcome news for PC gamers. It also brings LG up to speed, literally, with some of the best Samsung TVs as they too offer 144Hz. The database says that the B4 will get VRR too, but only up to 120Hz.

Other reports from Korean trade media have previously predicted that we can also expect a brand new version of LG's Alpha 9 picture processor, which will be called the Alpha 10. It promises a powerful neural processing unit which should deliver even better upscaling of lower resolution audio and video as well as better noise reduction and smart audio enhancements.

There are still plenty of details still to emerge, and we're particularly interested to see what panels each model gets: the current range restricts LG's best and brightest OLED panel for the G series only, and as yet we don't know whether that'll be the same for the 2024 models too.

LG will unveil its 2024 TVs at CES in January 2024 alongside many other big announcments from it and other manufacturers. We will, of course, keep you posted with all the news before, during and after the event.