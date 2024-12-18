LG TVs just got a great free gaming upgrade the whole family will love

Quick Summary LG has teamed up with Famobi to bring new Magic Remote-controllable games to its smart TVs. Those sets with webOS 22 (and later) can play Cut The Rope as part of this free gaming upgrade – which adds to an expanding library of existing casual games.

LG is renowned for making some of the best OLED TVs, with its OLED G4 and OLED C4 models from 2024 being particularly impressive sets. Now the likes of those and other LG Smart TVs just got a fun gaming update that the whole family will love.

If your LG TV comes with a Magic Remote – that's the wand-like zapper, which you can point to the screen and see a cursor in real-time react to your movements – then this update permits using the remote interactively with some games.

In partnership with game development studio Famobi, LG's first Magic Remote-compatible game is the classic Cut The Rope. You'll need a telly complete with the webOS 22 operating system or later, however, so much older sets won't benefit – but anything from 2022 onwards will have this by default.

(Image credit: LG)

It's worth noting that, back in 2023, LG committed to offering five years of webOS upgrades to its latest TVs, so you're guaranteed the latest operating system and the feature drops – such as this gaming upgrade – that come as part of this.

There are other games which have been recently added, too, with Thief Puzzle also part of the Magic Remote-compatible titles. Much like Cut The Rope, these are family-friendly puzzle games that anyone can pick up and play. Wheel of Fortune, Tetris, Pac-Man and SpongeBob SquarePants Bounce also feature – all of which don't require as modern a version of webOS.

It's a simple free upgrade, but anything that makes the best TVs of today even more advanced, fun and interactive is a great bonus. LG's software development has been ramping up in recent years, as has its panel research and development – with the company expected to reveal new TVs at the CES 2025 show in early January.