Quick Summary Hisense has revealed its 2025 range of Mini-LED TVs, offering super-bright output from its U9, U8, U7 and U6 models – plus AI for automatic fine-tuning of picture quality. The flagship U9 is available in 65-, 75- and 85-inch sizes, while the other U Series models go all the way up to 100-inch. There's something for everyone.

It's safe to say that TV season has arrived – and just in time for the spring. The latest eye-popping announcement is from Hisense, which has introduced its 2025 range – including Mini-LED models up to 100-inches in scale.

I'm stunned by what the best TVs can offer in 2025. It was just yesterday that I attended a TCL launch event – one of Hisense's key competitors, check out the full TCL 2025 range here – where its new Mini-LED models offer next-level brightness.

It's as if Hisense heard that call and had to answer. And boy, does it have some answers in its U9G, U8QG, U7QG and U6QG models. All of these are Mini-LED sets – called so for the smaller scale of the backlight's illumination and, therefore, precision control.

Hisense U9QG

Top of the stack is Hisense's U9QG, which upgrades the previous Q9N model with a new 65-inch model – a 'smaller' entry, believe it or not – to bring flagship-grade images to an even wider set of prospective customers.

Key to the U9QG's image quality is the Hi-View AI Engine X, which uses AI algorithms to real-time adjust picture quality – without you even knowing it. That means brightness, contrast and colour and manipulated on the fly.

Expect the boldest brightness output from this flagship model, which has "enhanced peak brightness" for this generation, plus an 'Ultra LR' panel to reduce reflections wherever you're viewing from.

No 100-inch model here, but that's par for the course in the remainder of Hisense's 2025 range...

Hisense U8QG

Next up is the 2025 U8 series, which utilises the Hi-View AI Engine Pro for real-time AI adjustment of picture quality so "every scene looks its best" without the need to make manual adjustments.

This is where the 100-inch scale kicks in, if super-massive is your TV desire – but models from 55-inches are also available.

The set uses Quantum Dot tech for delivering punchy colours, and there's peak brightness levels up to 5000 nits, so this is one retina-searing set. It's plenty capable for gamers, too, with 165Hz refresh possible.

Hisense U7QG and U6QG

The U7 series is all about affordability, starting at a sub-£/$1,000 price point. But just because the goal is to be the best cheap TV, doesn't mean you won't get features galore.

There's still HDMI 2.1, so that 165Hz refresh rate is available for gamers, with all the VRR, ALLM and FreeSync Premium Pro goodies that enhance the experience.

Whether you want a 55-inch or a 100-inch, that's the range of scales on offer here – a scale that's also echoed by the entry-level U6QN series.

The U6 drops Google TV for Fire TV, while the soundsystem gets a downgrade (from 2.1.2 to 2.1 channels – so no upfiring output). But it's due to be even more affordable, which for many will be a major appeal.