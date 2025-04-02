There have been rumours circulating for some time that QD-OLED – the Quantum Dot colour-boosted alternative to the classic best OLED TVs – is on its way out. What with Sony revealing new TV technology – its High-Density RGB LED backlight development is coming – I can understand why that's been a suggestion.

But it's certainly not true: when reviewing the entirety of Sony's 2025 TV range at its headquarters earlier this year (under embargo for this all-new reveal), I was privy to see the Japanese powerhouse's latest top-tier release for 2025, the Bravia 8 II. And it proves that QD-OLED is still very much on the cards.

The sequel to the 2024-revealed Sony Bravia 8 – representing the brand's best-of-best classic OLED (or 'W-OLED') tech – the Bravia 8 II sits a notch above in the range, with its second-gen QD-OLED panel type able to emit more brightness and higher colour volumes (at higher brightness levels anyway).

What sizes is the Bravia 8 II available in?

55-inch and 65-inch panels only

(Image credit: Future / Mike Low)

As the Bravia 8 II is the second-gen QD-OLED panel type, that means it's not available in a 77-inch size format – I believe, at present, it's too tricky to create panels at this scale, hence the absence.

That's why the first-gen QD-OLED model in Sony's range, the superb A95L from 2023, will continue to be offered in a 77-inch scale only. (There are 55- and 65-inch models of that model still in the market, if you can find them on the cheap).

What's new in the Bravia 8 II?

Second-gen QD-OLED panel

25% higher peak brightness over A95L

50% peak brightness increase over Bravia 8

(Image credit: Future / Mike Low)

Interestingly, the Sony Bravia 8 II still isn't the top model in Sony's range. The Sony Bravia 9, a Mini-LED model from 2024, is still the top dog – and, I must admit, that's even brighter (eye-searingly so, quite frankly).

But for those not wanting the minute imperfections of LED-backlighting solutions, OLED is king. And this is where the Bravia 8 II looks sublime, delivering perfect contrast, inky blacks and shining peak white hits.

I've seen the panel in comparison to others, including competitors, and it's clearly a step forward. It's 50% brighter in peak than the earlier Bravia 8, for example, and succeeds a 25% bump over the aforementioned A95L.

Ultimately, the Bravia 8 II is the pinnacle of QD-OLED technology right now, up against the likes of Samsung's S95F – albeit without quite such an anti-reflective panel – and, Sony says, it represents ‘from studio to home’ picture quality. In the brief examples I've seen, it certainly looks a delight.

How much does the Sony Bravia 8 II cost?

Pricing TBD

(Image credit: Future / Mike Low)

So just how much does the Bravia 8 II cost? Well, Sony's not revealing that part of the equation just yet. Logically it'll be pricier than the original Bravia 8. But Sony did state at my preview session that it will be "more affordable than A95L" – although without saying by how much.

That's a positive, then, although the new set doesn't remove one of the most frustrating design features – that the feet are positioned to the outermost edge, with no other position available (except a second vertical position to make room for one of the best soundbars).

That might not sound like a big deal, but the 65-inch model will be too wide for an AV stand that's around 1.5m across. Which is already huge. When quizzed, Sony's assumption is that those buying a premium new TV will either wall-mount or buy new furniture to accommodate... I can't say I agree, but it's something you'll likely have to consider if selecting a Sony set.