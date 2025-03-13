Sony's new TV tech means even bigger TVs could be on the horizon

Quick Summary Sony's new High Density RGB LED Backlight technology provides red, green and blue control per LED, allowing for specific colour intensity control. The technology is cheaper and easier to scale than the likes of QD-OLED, though, so could open the doors for even bigger, bolder and less expensive mega-TVs in the future.

Sony is no stranger to introducing new TV technologies. The Japanese brand has been doing so for decades, creating sets that are simply stunning – and Award-winning, such as the incredible Sony A95L.

The company has just revealed its next-gen technology, called High Density RGB LED Backlight, which could open the door for bigger, bolder and brighter TVs in the near future. However, this tech reveal is just that – it doesn't yet feature in any products.

Sony switched its TV range around in 2024, with the Bravia 9 positioned at top of the tree – showing the TV mogul prides brightness as its pinnacle picture feature. This High Density RGB LED technology, however, could also bring higher colour volume to the party.

The Sony Bravia 9 is a Mini-LED TV that's the top-tier set from the brand in 2025 (Image credit: Sony)

That's thanks to allowing individual red, green and blue intensity control per LED – and their tight-packed nature means they are many – hence the larger colour volumes. That's hard to control, though, but the company cites its "Sony XR [Processor] with a 'New IC [image control]'" in its expertise.

I've already seen Hisense deliver a similar technology, which it calls TriChroma technology, as part of its new reveal at the CES 2025 show. That was only a couple of months ago – and even then I called out RGB Mini-LED as being able to revolutionise TVs in 2025 and beyond.

The other big benefit? Bigger TVs! While Sony also uses QD-OLED, for example, these are hard to produce at large scale (by Samsung, too). RGB LED, on the other hand, scales much better and is far cheaper, which means massive-scale sets could become even more the norm in the future.

Hisense TriChroma LED 116UX TV shown at the CES 2025 show in Las Vegas (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

That was indeed Hisense's take, with its 116UX TriChroma LED TV measuring a phenomenal 116-inches on the diagonal. With Sony also in this game, that means even wider scope and different expertise behind these mega-scale panels – as demand for them increases.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, while the luminence and colour volumes can be higher, this new technology won't beat the best OLED TVs when it comes to the deepest of blacks. That's something to keep in mind if you're shopping for the best TVs on the market, which tend to cost a bit more.

Still, if a balance of price to scale is what you're after then Sony's latest TV technology could see bigger, brighter and bolder sets than we've typically seen in the near future. And, based on the initial information, these might not be as high-priced either.