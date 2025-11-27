I just bought a new Sky Glass TV for just £165 – here's how I did it

I love the Sky Glass experience – especially the Sky Glass Gen 2 with its improved Dolby Atmos sound system and picture performance. But I also love the Sky Glass Air, which is a much cheaper option to get all the channels and on demand content.

Well, now it's even cheaper still, with a hidden Black Friday deal that means you can get it for just £3 a month – or £165 all in.

Sky Glass Air: was £6 per month, now £3 per month Available for existing customers who take Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, or Whole Home, the 43-inch model is available from just £3 per month with a £20 upfront fee – or you can pay just £165 upfront.

In fact, I've bought the 43-inch Sky Glass Air myself very recently (I now own two of them), which is ideal for my kitchen as I don't have an Aerial or satellite connection there. It works brilliant on my home Wi-Fi and has transformed mealtime viewing.

There's just one catch – you need to be an existing Sky TV subscriber to get the deal. And it'll only appear if you sign into your account first.

Here's how to redeem the offer – and be quick, the deal only runs through to 4 December 2025.

How to get Sky Glass Air for just £3

First, head to Sky.com through your browser and click "sign in" in the top right-hand corner.

Sign into your Sky account and scroll down to see the "Best Ever Black Friday" box and click "See all deals". Alternatively, click here to get to the customer deals page.

You will see a box for the Sky Glass Air listed from £3 per month, click on "Get a Sky Glass Air TV". Follow the instructions.

The half-price offer is for existing customers who take an additional Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, or Whole Home subscription on top of their entertainment package.

You can also get a Sky Glass Gen 2 from just £11 per month (usually £14) from the same deals page.

And Sky has a host of other great Black Friday deals across TV, broadband and mobile, with many available to new customers as well. Check those out too.