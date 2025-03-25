Google TV set for a shake up that might have you feeling blue

Quick Summary Code found in a beta version of the Google TV app has yielded some interesting new changes. The colour scheme seems to be shifting as part of a redesign, while a new feature could arrive for search that will easily present all your other recent search queries.

Google could soon redesign its Google TV experience, with code found in an internal beta suggesting a few changes and new features.

That will affect the dedicated Android app and might even be rolled out further – onto devices that run Google TV as the entertainment operating system, such as the Google TV Streamer and Philips TV sets.

During a teardown of the latest Google TV internal beta app, Android Authority found a new colour scheme for the user interface. It is said to be swapping its dark grey backgrounds on buttons and pop ups for brighter blues.

It will make them stand out more against the darker backdrops on the homescreen and specific show and movie pages.

In addition, the Android-centric site discovered references to a "Hot and New Tab" feature. This suggests there will be new tabs on the homescreen for trending content, as well as fresh new shows or movies.

There could be changes coming to the search page too, which will include recent searches, as well as the current genre list. If you've ever use the BBC iPlayer app on a mobile, TV or streaming device, you'll have seen the sort of thing in action before.

As soon as you tap on the search bar in iPlayer it lists all the things you've searched for before.

In fact, the new Google TV feature might be more advanced and present them before you even need to tap on the bar.

It's not yet known when or even if these changes will come to the Google TV app, let alone other devices. The code was found in such an exclusive beta version that the new look and capabilities might never get out of testing.

We'll certainly let you know if and when they do, however.