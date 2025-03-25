Google TV set for a shake up that might have you feeling blue
A redesign is reportedly coming to Google TV, with a new colour scheme and features
Quick Summary
Code found in a beta version of the Google TV app has yielded some interesting new changes.
The colour scheme seems to be shifting as part of a redesign, while a new feature could arrive for search that will easily present all your other recent search queries.
Google could soon redesign its Google TV experience, with code found in an internal beta suggesting a few changes and new features.
That will affect the dedicated Android app and might even be rolled out further – onto devices that run Google TV as the entertainment operating system, such as the Google TV Streamer and Philips TV sets.
During a teardown of the latest Google TV internal beta app, Android Authority found a new colour scheme for the user interface. It is said to be swapping its dark grey backgrounds on buttons and pop ups for brighter blues.
It will make them stand out more against the darker backdrops on the homescreen and specific show and movie pages.
In addition, the Android-centric site discovered references to a "Hot and New Tab" feature. This suggests there will be new tabs on the homescreen for trending content, as well as fresh new shows or movies.
There could be changes coming to the search page too, which will include recent searches, as well as the current genre list. If you've ever use the BBC iPlayer app on a mobile, TV or streaming device, you'll have seen the sort of thing in action before.
As soon as you tap on the search bar in iPlayer it lists all the things you've searched for before.
In fact, the new Google TV feature might be more advanced and present them before you even need to tap on the bar.
It's not yet known when or even if these changes will come to the Google TV app, let alone other devices. The code was found in such an exclusive beta version that the new look and capabilities might never get out of testing.
We'll certainly let you know if and when they do, however.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
