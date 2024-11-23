Forget 4K! Samsung's 5-star TV is its cheapest ever – and our 8K pick of 2024

I think there's a theme developing when it comes to the best Black Friday deals: a lot of them are on TVs! Now the sale is in full swing – well, kind of, this weekend is being described as 'Fake Friday' by many – there are stacks of great buys, including this 8K champ from Samsung.
Check out the 8K Samsung QN900D deal on Amazon
I've been pulling together the winners of the T3 Awards 2024, as many of our top TV picks have fallen to their lowest-ever prices – and Samsung's 8K powerhouse, the QN900D, is the next big winner if you're looking to future-proof your viewing and go a step beyond 4K. It was our pick as the best 8K TV this year.
Samsung's top-tier 8K TV of the year is a 2024 with a Mini-LED backlight for enhanced brightness and precision dimming zones for picture perfection. 8K is around four times more resolute than 4K, too, so with AI-enhanced upscaling the clarity on offer has to be seen to be believed.
But just to sidetrack for a moment: if you're not convinced by an 8K panel, then there are heaps of other great offers to choose from. You could pick up Samsung's 4K OLED champ, the S95D, for less than ever. Or the best gaming TV from LG. Or the best TV overall from Sony.
But that 8K temptation – totalling 33-million pixels of thereabouts, so far more than the 8ish-million pixels of 4K – is what you're really here for. And that's where the QN900D comes into the picture – an 8K TV to beat all others, and Samsung's latest 2024 model too. It's part of the best Amazon Black Friday sales (or 'Wow! Deals' as it's called) and an even better deal than from Samsung direct.
Indeed, the QN900D is a 5-star product, easily among the best TVs of the year, and the clear 8K winner of T3's annual awards. Since its release earlier this year, the Samsung has dropped in price step by step – but this latest price cut, as I've been monitoring on CamelCamelCamel to verify, sees it at a new low.
If you still need more assurance about taking the 8K plunge then T3's QN900D review highlights all the goodies to expect. this "8K picture powerhouse" was touted as "a remarkable technological statement" by our reviewer. The set delivers "outstanding performance thanks to a Mini LED backlight with class-leading contrast and peerless AI-enhanced image processing." That means the pictures "look stunning" and, of course, are more pixel-packed than the 4K norm. And now you don't need to be quite as cash-packed to buy one.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
-
-
Run fast! Garmin’s five-star Forerunner drops to its lowest-ever price in multiple colorways
Black Friday has definitely come early!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
I'm a retro gaming expert and this handheld is a Black Friday steal for under $50 / £50
1,000s of classic games in a Game Boy style handheld at its lowest price yet
By Rik Henderson Published
-
I'm a retro gaming expert and this handheld is a Black Friday steal for under $50 / £50
1,000s of classic games in a Game Boy style handheld at its lowest price yet
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This gigantic 100-inch TV deal is so darn good I might need to buy a new house
Hisense's 100-inch QLED TV is down to just $1,599 at Best Buy
By Mike Lowe Published
-
My favourite premium gaming headset hits lowest-ever price for Black Friday
This SteelSeries headset will elevate your gaming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
When is Black Friday 2024 – this Friday or next? Here's the official answer
Black Friday is on 29 November in 2024 – a week later than the year previous. But that's not stopped retailers putting on their sales...
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Huge 75in Sony TV is now cheaper than ever in Amazon's Black Friday sale
You can now get a top-quality TV for less, with 100s of dollars off this set
By David Nield Published
-
Has the PlayStation Black Friday sale started yet?
The PlayStation Store's big Black Friday sale is now underway and includes consoles
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
This massive 75-inch Roku TV is under $380 for Black Friday – a mind-blowing deal
Grab this huge 4K HDR TV in the Black Friday sales before it's gone
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This Apple Watch for just £99 is the craziest Black Friday deal I've seen yet
It may be older, but it's no slouch!
By Sam Cross Published