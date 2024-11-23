Forget 4K! Samsung's 5-star TV is its cheapest ever – and our 8K pick of 2024

I think there's a theme developing when it comes to the best Black Friday deals: a lot of them are on TVs! Now the sale is in full swing – well, kind of, this weekend is being described as 'Fake Friday' by many – there are stacks of great buys, including this 8K champ from Samsung.

Check out the 8K Samsung QN900D deal on Amazon

I've been pulling together the winners of the T3 Awards 2024, as many of our top TV picks have fallen to their lowest-ever prices – and Samsung's 8K powerhouse, the QN900D, is the next big winner if you're looking to future-proof your viewing and go a step beyond 4K. It was our pick as the best 8K TV this year.

Samsung QN900D 8K TV: was £4,999 now £3,098 at Amazon Samsung's top-tier 8K TV of the year is a 2024 with a Mini-LED backlight for enhanced brightness and precision dimming zones for picture perfection. 8K is around four times more resolute than 4K, too, so with AI-enhanced upscaling the clarity on offer has to be seen to be believed.

But just to sidetrack for a moment: if you're not convinced by an 8K panel, then there are heaps of other great offers to choose from. You could pick up Samsung's 4K OLED champ, the S95D, for less than ever. Or the best gaming TV from LG. Or the best TV overall from Sony.

But that 8K temptation – totalling 33-million pixels of thereabouts, so far more than the 8ish-million pixels of 4K – is what you're really here for. And that's where the QN900D comes into the picture – an 8K TV to beat all others, and Samsung's latest 2024 model too. It's part of the best Amazon Black Friday sales (or 'Wow! Deals' as it's called) and an even better deal than from Samsung direct.

Indeed, the QN900D is a 5-star product, easily among the best TVs of the year, and the clear 8K winner of T3's annual awards. Since its release earlier this year, the Samsung has dropped in price step by step – but this latest price cut, as I've been monitoring on CamelCamelCamel to verify, sees it at a new low.

If you still need more assurance about taking the 8K plunge then T3's QN900D review highlights all the goodies to expect. this "8K picture powerhouse" was touted as "a remarkable technological statement" by our reviewer. The set delivers "outstanding performance thanks to a Mini LED backlight with class-leading contrast and peerless AI-enhanced image processing." That means the pictures "look stunning" and, of course, are more pixel-packed than the 4K norm. And now you don't need to be quite as cash-packed to buy one.