It has only taken me two days (and possibly a couple of gins) to finally – finally! – add this perfect Lego set for Christmas to my basket. I've wanted it for years, I've hesitated during the best Black Friday sales and, well, now it's nearly sold out everywhere.
Check out the Lego Home Alone deal at Smyths Toys
I really shouldn't have waited until Cyber Monday. But I was biding my time: "it'll come down in price elsewhere," I told myself. Except, it really didn't – I watched it sell-out at IWOOT, at Zavvi, and at a discounted price it's only Smyths Toys that's now selling it.
The McCallister House is a classic – which recently went on sale in real life for quite a bit more money than this – in the Home Alone movie. The intricate details and references in this 3955-piece Lego reimagination of it are quite something to behold. It's a rare item – and even rarer to find with a discount.
Now it's December I'm feeling all festive – Saturday 1 December was spent putting up a tree (and baking), as I was able to take half a day away from scouring the sales – but that's only set me more in the mood for more Chrismassy things. Like, you know, Home Alone. And gifts – like Lego!
Throughout Black Friday weekend I'd been scouring all the best Lego deals – and there were plenty to shout about. A lot were popular, mind, and sold out in double-quick time – which meant a lot of editing and sourcing new locations with stock available. I was hesitant with the Home Alone set as it's hardly budget – but if you want premium then you've got to pay for it.
Collectors are certainly willing to part with their cash, too, as one of the best deals was on the Star Wars Millenium Falcon, which has a £750 RRP but was down to a record £525. Still a boatload of money, sure, but makes my Home Alone add-to-basket total look like child's play.
It's not been all about Lego, of course, the T3 team bought all kinds of things for Black Friday themselves – many of them being gifts or Christmas items. My colleague bought some smart Christmas lights, for example. Fancy, sure, but they're no match for a Home Alone Lego kit! Right?
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
-
-
Quick! This stunning Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker is $200 off, but it'll be gone tomorrow!
The Beolit 20 is one third off right now
By Sam Cross Published
-
I love my Ember Mug 2 so this last-second Cyber Monday deal stands out for me
Keep your coffee warm for less this winter season
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Quick! This stunning Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker is $200 off, but it'll be gone tomorrow!
The Beolit 20 is one third off right now
By Sam Cross Published
-
This 77-inch LG OLED TV is suddenly even cheaper than its Black Friday price – but only for a few hours
Save an extra $300 on the already heavily-discounted LG OLED C3, but you need to be quick
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Quick! The best Bluetooth speaker won't stay at this Cyber Monday discount price for long
Bang & Olufsen's stellar speaker gets a deal
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The smart Christmas lights I've wanted for years just dropped to their lowest-ever price
These are a great buy right now
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
This monster 77-inch Samsung OLED TV is less than half price for Cyber Monday – that's crazy!
You can get $1,700 off the Samsung Class S84D OLED at Best Buy right now
By Rik Henderson Published
-
I love this mini retro games console and this big deal makes it the ideal Christmas present
The NeoGeo Mini is a superb buy with £15 off – comes with 40 games and its own screen
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Huge 65-inch LG OLED TV deal drops to lowest-ever price in Amazon deal
You won't find OLED tech this good for a lower price
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Is there a DJI Neo drone deal on Black Friday? Here's what I found
The brand's top-selling dinky drone might not be any cheaper for Black Friday, but there are a ton of exciting DJI offers to choose from
By Matt Kollat Published