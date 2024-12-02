It has only taken me two days (and possibly a couple of gins) to finally – finally! – add this perfect Lego set for Christmas to my basket. I've wanted it for years, I've hesitated during the best Black Friday sales and, well, now it's nearly sold out everywhere.

I really shouldn't have waited until Cyber Monday. But I was biding my time: "it'll come down in price elsewhere," I told myself. Except, it really didn't – I watched it sell-out at IWOOT, at Zavvi, and at a discounted price it's only Smyths Toys that's now selling it.

Lego Ideas Home Alone McCallister House: was £259.99 now £229.99 at smythstoys.com The McCallister House is a classic – which recently went on sale in real life for quite a bit more money than this – in the Home Alone movie. The intricate details and references in this 3955-piece Lego reimagination of it are quite something to behold. It's a rare item – and even rarer to find with a discount.

Now it's December I'm feeling all festive – Saturday 1 December was spent putting up a tree (and baking), as I was able to take half a day away from scouring the sales – but that's only set me more in the mood for more Chrismassy things. Like, you know, Home Alone. And gifts – like Lego!

Throughout Black Friday weekend I'd been scouring all the best Lego deals – and there were plenty to shout about. A lot were popular, mind, and sold out in double-quick time – which meant a lot of editing and sourcing new locations with stock available. I was hesitant with the Home Alone set as it's hardly budget – but if you want premium then you've got to pay for it.

Collectors are certainly willing to part with their cash, too, as one of the best deals was on the Star Wars Millenium Falcon, which has a £750 RRP but was down to a record £525. Still a boatload of money, sure, but makes my Home Alone add-to-basket total look like child's play.

It's not been all about Lego, of course, the T3 team bought all kinds of things for Black Friday themselves – many of them being gifts or Christmas items. My colleague bought some smart Christmas lights, for example. Fancy, sure, but they're no match for a Home Alone Lego kit! Right?