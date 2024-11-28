The best 5-star device I've reviewed this year just got a surprise Black Friday deal

I've reviewed a lot of devices in the last year, from speakers to headphones and beyond, but in the last couple of months I've been running through Amazon's latest lineup of Kindle e-readers. I've come away mightily impressed, but one has stood out above the others.
The 2024 refresh of the Kindle Paperwhite is the best single device I've reviewed this calendar year, nailing every single aspect of its design and feature set – so the fact that it's been given a chunky Black Friday deal despite being just a few weeks old has blown me away. Obviously, Amazon does love a shopping event, but I thought the latest Kindle models might get skipped due to their freshness.
Instead, the opposite has happened, and Amazon has slashed the price of the Paperwhite by a generous margin, making it even more indisputably the best Kindle available right now. If you've been thinking about picking up a new one this holiday season, you really should act now, since these deals will only last until Cyber Monday at the latest.
First up you can check out the UK version of the deal, but I've also included the US discount further down.
The UK gets a 22% discount, saving £35 on an e-reader that impressed me in every important way when I tested it, and bringing it down to a simply superb price.
Turning to the US, the discount is ever so slightly smaller for some reason, at 19%, but it still makes for a terrific deal. That we're getting it so soon after the Paperwhite's release makes it even better.
Whether you're using a much older Kindle model or you've never actually an e-reader, this deal ensures you can get the best option for most people at an extremely reasonable price.
The 2024 refresh of the Paperwhite didn't even make any particularly drastic changes. Rather, it upped the contrast ratio on its extremely crisp display, for the most easily readable screen yet, and increased the page-turning speed to its fastest-ever rate.
The 7-inch screen isn't any bigger than before, and it's the same to hold in the hand, so really this was an iterative, evolutionary update. That doesn't change the fact that it's a superb bit of tech, though, and just underlines the fact that Amazon had already nearly perfected the Paperwhite's design. I'll be curious to see what it has in store next time around, but that's a good few years away.
That's a great reminder of how new this device is – so these Black Friday discounts really are something to behold. Don't miss them while they're live!
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
