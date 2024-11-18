Google Pixel Tablet 2 to add a major something that was missing on first-gen, claims report

Quick summary
Google is said to be preparing the Pixel Tablet 2 with an official keyboard case and more power.
The new Google tablet is expected to launch in 2025.
Google has been expanding its hardware offerings of late, getting back into tablets with the launch of the Pixel Tablet in 2023.
That tablet put a focus on being a dockable home screen, initially shipping with a speaker dock in the box, but now it seems the company could be planning to take its follow-up in a different direction.
One of the things that the Pixel Tablet wasn’t very good at was productivity. It was a little too thick, there were no productivity accessories and little in the way of support on the software side. Compare that to Samsung or Apple, where you have keyboard covers and a range of software functions to support working on a tablet and Google has some catching up to do.
According to details coming from Android Authority, Google is going to address some of these shortcomings. Work is already underway on the software side with a number of recent improvements to boost the big screen experience, but it’s said that the Pixel Tablet 2 will also have an official keyboard case.
The downside to this is that the design of the Pixel Tablet 2 is said to be close to the current Pixel Tablet, so it might be a little on the thick side once more. Compare it to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ for example, which is slim, metal, comes with a keyboard and is about the same price as Google’s tablet.
More Pixel Tablet power
On top of that, it’s said that Google will be moving to new hardware, although it’s not clear what will be powering the Pixel Tablet 2. The previous tablet launched on the Tensor G2 hardware which was a little out-of-date by the time the tablet hit stores, so any more to more powerful hardware would boost the tablet’s experience.
We’ve already heard that the Pixel Tablet 3 – slated for 2027 – could launch with the Tensor G6 hardware, so it’s clear that Google has tablet performance in mind. Exactly when we might see the Pixel Tablet 2 is unknown, but it’s likely to be teased at Google I/O in May 2025, before being launched in August 2025.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
In the world of Android tablets, Samsung enjoys the top spot, offering a range of productivity features, accessories and tablets at a full selection of price points. Google would have to offer something special in the Pixel Tablet 2 to challenge Samsung’s offering.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
-
-
I own a four-figure fragrance collection – these are the three Black Friday deals from The Fragrance Shop I'd buy
Black Friday is the best time to add to your fragrance collection – here's what I'm buying
By Sam Cross Published
-
When will the PlayStation Black Friday sale start?
Xbox has already kicked off its games sale, so when will the PlayStation Store follow?
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Google TV streamer gets its first free update with a surprise audio feature
An update is rolling out to Google's latest set-top-box now
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Android 16 release date revealed and it's ridiculously early
Google is stepping up the schedule for Android versions, which could be interesting
By Chris Hall Published
-
New Google Pixel Tablet leak suggests a weird feature is coming
It sounds like a killer productivity device
By Sam Cross Published
-
Google Pixel 9a tipped for a camera change you might find surprising
Details on the Google Pixel 9a camera might not be what you expect
By Chris Hall Published
-
Google Search gets an unusual update that could prove controversial
Google is stripping away a potentially useful tool, one that it says few people use.
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Google’s Pixel Drop brings great free updates for your Pixel phone, new or old
Android 15 rolls out at last, and that means there's a neat Pixel Drop to go with it
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Android phones getting something iPhone owners outside Europe can only dream of
Court ruling ramifications becoming clear
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Google TV Streamer’s best feature is coming to your Chromecast
Chromecast with Google TV can now deliver Google's smart home controls
By Carrie Marshall Published