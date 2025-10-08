Forget the iPad, this cheap 11-inch Android tablet is selling out fast
If you're an Amazon Prime member, then I'm sure you'll have received the notifications from the app about its October 'Prime Day' event taking place right now. Well, other retailers have noticed – and are putting out even better deals to lure you away.
One such promotion is from Argos, as part of its 'Big Red' promotion. Now, I know people love a cheap tablet deal. And while the 11-inch iPad is on sale as part of Amazon's sales, it's this super-cheap Amazon tablet that will appeal to bargain-hunters seeking a new slate.
Check out the Argos deal on Idea Tab 11
Indeed, this Lenovo tablet is less than half that of the Apple equivalent, so could prove the perfect option if you're not fixed to Apple's ecosystem. It might simply be that you want a budget Android tablet to give to your kids.
ENTER CODE RED20 AT CHECKOUT
The only way to trigger this deal is to enter the above promotional code at the checkout stage, which is when you'll see the price drop by 20%. I've tested it to confirm – and it certainly works, making for a bargain basement price on this tablet and stylus combo.
Of course, being this is a Lenovo tablet, it doesn't run Apple's iPadOS operating system. Instead it's Android, more or less the same as what you'll get in the best Android phones – think Samsung, Google, and so on – which is an adept system too.
You can use the Lenovo Idea Tab 11 to run Android games, productivity apps, browse the web, load up your favourite streaming services, and interact through touch – or even by using the included stylus pen. That's another bonus: as you needn't pay Apple Pencil prices for the pleasure.
In terms of specification, while the Tab 11 isn't superpowered, it's got some appealing points: the 2.5K resolution screen being one (that's 2560x1600 pixels), the 7,000mAh battery being another – ensuring decent battery life per charge. That's close to iPad levels in both regards, making this a budget competitor for around half the price!
