Apple's cheapest iPad gets its price tag slashed in Amazon Prime Day deal

While Apple may be better known for its iPhone range, the iPad is my favourite product in its catalogue. The large-screen design is a perfect middle ground, offering something big enough to be productive, but without being as cumbersome as a MacBook.

The brand rarely involves itself in deals events like Amazon Prime Day, but I have spotted a killer deal on the base model iPad. Right now, a 14% price cut takes the cost down to just £284 at Amazon!

That's a killer price for a proper iPad, and makes the most cost-effective option on the market even more appealing. That's the sort of money you could spend on a dinner in a big city, and instead, you're getting a piece of tech that will stand the test of time.

Inside, the A16 chip powering things should be more than capable of handling a wide range of tasks. That's the same chip you'd have seen in the iPhone 14 Pro or the iPhone 15, which should give you an idea of just how powerful it is.

Add onto that the 12MP Centre Stage camera, which is designed to keep you in frame for some seriously professional-grade video calling, and an all-day battery life, and this looks like an even more appealing device. Elsewhere you'll find Touch ID and WiFi 6 compatibility, while a 12MP rear-mounted camera allows for some traditional camera action, too. It can even work as a makeshift scanner, which is handy.

Whether you're looking for a larger screen to binge content, something to get work done, or just a general use device to do all manner of things, this is a great option. We might not see it at a price like this again, either, so it's well worth snapping up if you're in the market for a no-frills tablet on a budget.