Amazon's Fire HD 8 refresh is faster, has a better camera and under £50 for a limited time

Quick Summary Amazon has refreshed its Fire HD 8 tablets with more RAM and a new rear camera. The battery will last longer too – up to 13 hours. It has also launched the device – along with its Kids versions – with unbeatable offers. They are up to half price for a limited period.

Amazon has introduced a new version of its 8-inch tablet, with enhanced standard and kids versions now available. And what's more it's available for half the price for a limited launch period – making it an absolute steal in comparison with other tablets on the market.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 comes with double the RAM over its predecessor, offering up to 4GB to improve its operating speeds, and has an upgraded 5-megapixel camera on the rear.

There's also longer battery life, with up to 13 hours available to watch shows, movies, browse the net and play games before needing to be recharged.

It'll usually retail for £99.99 in the UK for the 32GB model with 3GB of RAM, but Amazon's introductory offer makes it just £49.99 right now.

You can also get a big discount in the US, with the same model available now for $54.99 (down from $99.99).

The step-up 64GB version comes with 4GB of RAM, so runs even smoother and more quickly. You can add up to 1TB of additional storage space to all the new Amazon Fire HD 8 models through microSD.

It is also available at a discount right now, priced at just £74.99 in the UK, $84.99 in the US.

And finally, there are new Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablets to complete the set. They are on offer at £79.99 / $79.99 and £129.99 / $129.99 respectively.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024) specifications

As well as the enhanced hardware features, the Amazon Fire HD 8 sports an 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) LCD display, and 2GHz hexa-core processor.

It takes five hours to charge from flat to full through its USB-C connection, and comes with a 2-megapixel camera on the front for video calling and selfies.

There are three colour options available – Black, Emerald (green), and Hibiscus (Pink).

As you can expect, Alexa is baked into the experience, as is access to Kindle books, Amazon Prime Video, and Amazon Music. Other streaming services and apps are available too.