OePhi’s Lounge Series speakers are great Danes of high-end Hi-Fi

Quick Summary OePhi's Lounge stand-mount and floorstanding speakers are "entry level" for the firm, but that doesn't mean low spec or low price. They start at £2,700 a pair and are available in the UK now.

When it comes to audio, there's clearly something in the air in Denmark: it's home to Dali and Gryphon, Bang & Olufsen and Dynaudio. And it's also where OePhi has designed its latest range of handmade Hi-Fi speakers.

OePhi made its name designing and making high performance audio cables and interconnects, and its loudspeakers come from the same obsession with audio detail and accuracy.

Now the Lounge 2 and Lounge 2.5 speakers first unveiled at High End Munich 2025 are available in the UK.

OePhi Lounge 2 and Lounge 2.5 speakers: features and pricing

The Lounge 2 pair are compact, stand-mounted speakers designed for more modest spaces, while the Lounge 2.5 floorstanders are for bigger places and beefier bass.

Each Lounge 2 speaker has a frequency range of 45Hz to 27KHz, 87dB sensitivity, 8 ohm impedance and a 75W power rating. You can have it in a choice of oak, walnut, black ash or satin white.

Those options also apply to the Lounge 2.5, and its specs are even lower bass down to 35Hz, 89.5dB sensitivity and 150W power handling.

These are OePhi's entry level speakers but they're built with the same goals as the firm's more expensive options. They target phase distortion, transient smearing and energy storage.

To that end, they have a proprietary crossover design to reduce phase shifting between drivers, circuitry to eliminate resonant artefacts from complex current paths, and a low energy cabinet design that focuses on managing vibration without resorting to excessive damping.

The speakers are distributed in the UK by Airt Audio and available from retailers including Martins Hi-Fi. They're priced at £2,700 for a pair of the stand-mounted Lounge 2, and £4,500 for the floorstanding Lounge 2.5 pair.