You can buy the Google Pixel Watch 3 right now

Quick Summary After its announcement back in August, the Google Pixel Watch 3 is finally available for sale. Users can pick one up from a range of retailers, starting at £349.

It has been a big week for smartwatch lovers. A combination of major global trade shows and international launch events from other brands has given us a range of new devices to paw over.

Last night brought us the all new Apple Watch Series 10, for example. Before that, at IFA 2024, we saw the launch of the rugged and reliable Amazfit T-Rex 3.

Now, another new player has hit the market – and it's one you've already heard of. The Google Pixel Watch 3 was announced at the brand's launch event in August, and it's now available for purchase.

Priced from just £349 (approx. $456; AU$686) the Pixel Watch 3 is the latest iteration of the brands range. While it certainly appeared to be mostly an incremental upgrade, there are still a handful of specs worth shouting about.

For one, the watch now comes with a more high spec display. That's an Actua display, with up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. Crucially, it also has just one nit of minimum brightness. That – combined with a 1-60Hz refresh rate – allows for an always-on display with a 24 hour battery life.

It's far from the greatest longevity on the market, though when compared to similar devices, it's a big step. The aforementioned Series 10, for example, will give up after a mere 18 hours.

Users will also have the choice between a 41mm and a 45mm display. Inside, the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset will power things, with a Cortex M33 co-processor for added performance.

It's ready for any situation, too. You'll get 5ATM of water resistance on board, which is good for a submersion of around 50m. Plus, it's IP68 water and dust resistance rated.

For anyone looking to snag a new smartwatch right now, there's a lot of options out there. The Pixel Watch 3 is certainly a solid sounding option, though, and could put Google's offering squarely on the map.