Amazfit T-Rex 3 is rugged enough to survive your next adventure and probably the one after that

IFA Berlin 2024 has just witnessed the launch of Amazfit's latest "indestructible beast" of the smartwatch world, the T-Rex 3, designed for those who, frankly, laugh in the face of danger or at least in the face of a steep hiking trail.

Building on the foundation laid by its predecessor, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 (which was already as tough as a bunker in an apocalypse), the T-Rex 3 takes it up a notch, adding new tricks and a battery that could outlast your average Netflix binge, or a 27-day hike if you prefer.

The headline-grabbing feature is the dual-band GPS, which is by no means unique to this type of smartwatch but a welcome addition nonetheless.

And with 170+ sports modes, including skydiving (because who doesn't want a smartwatch that can handle your mid-air acrobatics?), you won’t need to worry about running out of tracking options.

Forget your standard gym session; the T-Rex 3 is ready for anything from marathons to deep-sea plunges, with a dive rating of up to 45 meters.

The real flex is in the T-Rex 3’s newly introduced fitness training templates, which offer animated action references similar to those of the best Garmin watches . Now, you can lift like a beast while your watch coaches you through it in style.

The watch's physical specs include a 1.5” HD AMOLED screen with a 2000-nit maximum brightness, a Gorilla Glass lens, and a stainless steel bezel.

It even comes with a night function, which includes a red light flashlight, redshift mode, night safety light, ultra-low brightness and night flashlight to help you find your way out of the wilderness (or your messy tent) at 3 a.m.

And if you were thinking that’s where it stops, you’re wrong: Amazfit has rolled out the first-ever Zepp Flow AI assistant, an AI so advanced, it’s almost unfair. It’ll practically breathe fitness into your routine.

Touted as one of the contenders for the best outdoor watch title, the T-Rex 3 doesn't just rely on brawn. It also has full offline map functionality and turn-by-turn navigation, allowing you to discover uncharted territory safely.

The icing on the cake? T-Rex 3 pairs with the Amazfit Helio Ring , creating a unique tandem system that lets you track your vitals all around the clock.

At $299/ €299, the T-Rex 3 isn’t just a survival tool; it’s a wrist-mounted declaration that you're ready for anything. UK and AU price and availability TBC.

And if you're still clutching your trusty Amazfit T-Rex 2 – hey, no shame in that – just know there's a bigger, stronger sibling in town.