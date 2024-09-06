Amazfit T-Rex 3 is rugged enough to survive your next adventure and probably the one after that

IFA Berlin 2024 has just witnessed the launch of Amazfit's latest "indestructible beast" of the smartwatch world, the T-Rex 3, designed for those who, frankly, laugh in the face of danger or at least in the face of a steep hiking trail.
Building on the foundation laid by its predecessor, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 (which was already as tough as a bunker in an apocalypse), the T-Rex 3 takes it up a notch, adding new tricks and a battery that could outlast your average Netflix binge, or a 27-day hike if you prefer.
The headline-grabbing feature is the dual-band GPS, which is by no means unique to this type of smartwatch but a welcome addition nonetheless.
And with 170+ sports modes, including skydiving (because who doesn't want a smartwatch that can handle your mid-air acrobatics?), you won’t need to worry about running out of tracking options.
Forget your standard gym session; the T-Rex 3 is ready for anything from marathons to deep-sea plunges, with a dive rating of up to 45 meters.
The real flex is in the T-Rex 3’s newly introduced fitness training templates, which offer animated action references similar to those of the best Garmin watches. Now, you can lift like a beast while your watch coaches you through it in style.
The watch's physical specs include a 1.5” HD AMOLED screen with a 2000-nit maximum brightness, a Gorilla Glass lens, and a stainless steel bezel.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
It even comes with a night function, which includes a red light flashlight, redshift mode, night safety light, ultra-low brightness and night flashlight to help you find your way out of the wilderness (or your messy tent) at 3 a.m.
And if you were thinking that’s where it stops, you’re wrong: Amazfit has rolled out the first-ever Zepp Flow AI assistant, an AI so advanced, it’s almost unfair. It’ll practically breathe fitness into your routine.
Touted as one of the contenders for the best outdoor watch title, the T-Rex 3 doesn't just rely on brawn. It also has full offline map functionality and turn-by-turn navigation, allowing you to discover uncharted territory safely.
The icing on the cake? T-Rex 3 pairs with the Amazfit Helio Ring, creating a unique tandem system that lets you track your vitals all around the clock.
At $299/ €299, the T-Rex 3 isn’t just a survival tool; it’s a wrist-mounted declaration that you're ready for anything. UK and AU price and availability TBC.
And if you're still clutching your trusty Amazfit T-Rex 2 – hey, no shame in that – just know there's a bigger, stronger sibling in town.
Head over to Amazfit to find out more.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
-
Zwift 10th anniversary update delivers new worlds, enhanced HUD, and improved challenges
Zwift celebrates the important milestone in style with a heap-load of updates
By Matt Kollat Published
-
No. 22's new Reactor Aero is a titanium triumph and a 3D printing first for the cycling world
No. 22's latest masterpiece is the world's first 3D-printed titanium aero bike
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Why an e-scooter is the best commuting buddy for university students
Portable, powerful and fun: e-scooters have all the qualities to make them the ultimate micro-commuting machines for uni students
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Sky-high slumber, ground-level costs: TentBox GO elevates budget-friendly rooftop camping
Make rooftop camping utterly hassle-free with the lightweight Tentbox GO
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Bagels, beanies, and blazing fast shoes: New Balance unveils this year’s New York City Marathon Collection
Why just run the marathon when you can wear it?
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Canyon’s MACH 874 bikes bring Olympic glory to your garage
Canyon unveils limited-edition MACH 874 bikes inspired by Paris Olympics performance
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Oxblood and Banana Slug: Nocs Provisions unveils eye-popping binoculars for nature lovers
See nature in Technicolor
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Segway C2 Lite is the fun, safe, and stylish electric scooter your kids will love
The coolest ride for kids just got cooler
By Matt Kollat Published