There won't be a Google Pixel Watch 3 XL according to this leak

Quick Summary
Google's likely making two sizes for the Pixel Watch 3, but won't call the larger one the XL, according to a leak.
Rather, it'll just let users choose between the two options, potentially keeping things simpler.
Along with a range of other devices (headlined by the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro) Google is going to go big on hardware at its Made by Google event on 13 August, and the Pixel Watch 3 is expected to be a big part of that.
In the run-up to the event we've been seeing leak after leak, but one recent reveal has been a bit of a clarification. For a few months, it's been reported that Google will launch two flavours of its next smartwatch - a Pixel Watch 3 and Watch 3 XL, mirroring some of its naming conventions from the smartphone lineup.
That XL version would obviously be a bigger watch size, but according to Android Headlines that's no longer accurate. Its team is citing a source that has revealed that Google will instead simply brand the watch under one name, the Pixel Watch 3, with multiple sizes available for people to order.
This would make a lot of sense, and would mirror how rivals like Apple and Samsung have been selling their watches for years now - buyers are relatively used to the idea that you can choose between two different watch sizes depending on how big your wrists are, or what your taste is.
It's not just the naming that the report clarifies, though - Android Headlines also claims that the sizes on offer will be 41mm and 45mm, the exact same sizes offered by the Apple Watch Series 9. In point of fact, these are pretty common and widespread sizes, so there's no great surprise there.
This also likely means as a knock-on that there will be no practical differences between the two models - if you were hoping for a bigger battery in the larger model, that'll probably be cancelled out by the bigger display it has to power (as is the case on most rival watches).
So, if you want an even chunkier and more long-lasting Pixel Watch, then you'll just have to cross your fingers and hope that Google follows Samsung's lead and launches a Pixel Watch Ultra to copy Apple's homework and release a rugged version down the line.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
