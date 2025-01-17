New Apple Watch accessory gives users a taste of luxury

Quick Summary
If you're looking to make your Apple Watch a little classier, look no further.
The Golden Concept Alligator Leather watch strap adds a touch of luxury to your Apple Watch.
It's no secret that the Apple Watch is one of the most popular products in the world. The wrist-mounted health tracking gadget has captured the attention of all kinds of users, making it a mainstay on millions of wrists.
Still, that health and fitness tracking stance does make it a little one-sided. Most users will wear one on a rubber strap, which is great for working out, but not quite so good when you need to dress up.
Fortunately, there's a solution. You might not have heard of Golden Concept before now – but you'll definitely remember them after this. The Swedish fashion company is best known for making accessories to stylise your Apple Watch – and it has just unveiled a stunning alligator leather strap.
For those who aren't into the best watches on the market, alligator leather is one of the most sought after strap materials out there. It's revered for its texture, and can be found on some seriously high end watches – I recall it on the A Lange and Söhne Lange 1, for example.
Golden Concept sources its alligator leather from the wetlands of Mississippi in the USA. They say it's renowned for its symmetrical scale patterns and exceptional durability – and it certainly does look fantastic in the images we've seen.
Still, that's only half the story here. The pin lock system which attaches to the case is also really neatly done, with a small integrated link adorned with the Golden Concept logo. That's very reminiscent of the design from brands like Patek Philippe, and looks seriously classy.
The Golden Concept Alligator Leather watch strap comes in four colours – Black, Brown, Green and Blue – with each available on Titanium, Gold or Black toned hardware. They fit the 45, 46 and 49mm cases, meaning that these can be paired with recent updates like the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the larger Apple Watch Series 10.
Priced at $399 (approx. £326 / AU$643) this certainly isn't a cheap addition to your smartwatch. Still, it does seriously improve the overall look of the piece, and should make it much easier to wear in dressier environments.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
