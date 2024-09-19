The world’s most costly Apple Watch Ultra case is expensive, daft and incredibly rare

Quick Summary
Golden Concept are back with another exclusive accessory for high net worth individuals: a diamond-studded case for the Apple Watch Ultra that costs $20,000.
One of the great things about the launch of a new Apple Watch is that sooner or later, Golden Concept will make an unbelievably expensive case for it. Two years ago they created a titanium or carbon fibre case for the Apple Watch Series 8 that cost from £899 to £1,300, and that was pretty cheap by their standards: their new case for the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $20,000.
That's just over £15,000, making this the most expensive Apple Watch case ever made.
If you want a diamond-studded Apple Watch Ultra case for your first or second generation smartwatch you'll need to move fast, because as ever this is a strictly limited edition: only 10 will be sold worldwide. The case has been been designed to mark the 10th anniversary of the brand.
Diamonds are a watch's best friend
The new Racing Sport Diamond case features 5.6 carats of VVS diamonds with a total of 1068 diamonds. Each one is hand-set, a process that takes 46 hours per case, and Golden Concept says that every single diamond is "chosen for its exceptional quality". The case is silver with a white band that makes it look like you're wearing something made of ice. Very expensive, diamond-studded ice.
Golden Concept says it's "stunning and exclusive", and it's clearly aimed at the kind of person who travels by private jet rather than by bus: the case isn't exactly subtle, and it makes the already large Apple Watch Ultra even more conspicuous.
I reckon if I wore this on the 87 bus I'd be lucky to last three stops, but then I'm definitely not in the target demographic for Golden Concept's products: they're made for "celebrities and high-net-worth individuals". If that describes you, you can find out more at goldenconcept.com.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
