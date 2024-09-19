The world’s most costly Apple Watch Ultra case is expensive, daft and incredibly rare

Quick Summary Golden Concept are back with another exclusive accessory for high net worth individuals: a diamond-studded case for the Apple Watch Ultra that costs $20,000.

One of the great things about the launch of a new Apple Watch is that sooner or later, Golden Concept will make an unbelievably expensive case for it. Two years ago they created a titanium or carbon fibre case for the Apple Watch Series 8 that cost from £899 to £1,300, and that was pretty cheap by their standards: their new case for the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $20,000.

That's just over £15,000, making this the most expensive Apple Watch case ever made.

If you want a diamond-studded Apple Watch Ultra case for your first or second generation smartwatch you'll need to move fast, because as ever this is a strictly limited edition: only 10 will be sold worldwide. The case has been been designed to mark the 10th anniversary of the brand.

Diamonds are a watch's best friend

The new Racing Sport Diamond case features 5.6 carats of VVS diamonds with a total of 1068 diamonds. Each one is hand-set, a process that takes 46 hours per case, and Golden Concept says that every single diamond is "chosen for its exceptional quality". The case is silver with a white band that makes it look like you're wearing something made of ice. Very expensive, diamond-studded ice.

Golden Concept says it's "stunning and exclusive", and it's clearly aimed at the kind of person who travels by private jet rather than by bus: the case isn't exactly subtle, and it makes the already large Apple Watch Ultra even more conspicuous.

I reckon if I wore this on the 87 bus I'd be lucky to last three stops, but then I'm definitely not in the target demographic for Golden Concept's products: they're made for "celebrities and high-net-worth individuals". If that describes you, you can find out more at goldenconcept.com.