Get the Apple Watch case that's fit for a Kardashian

Golden Concept is back with another unique take on the Apple Watch

Golden Concept Mastermind Japan apple watch case
(Image credit: Golden Concept)
Carrie Marshall
By Carrie Marshall
published

You might not recognise the Golden Concept name, but you'll definitely recognise the names of some of its clients: it makes high-end, custom phone and watch cases for celebrities including Cristian Ronaldo and various Kardashians. By their usual standards the new Golden Concept X Mastermind JAPAN (opens in new tab) case for the Apple Watch Series 8 is pretty restrained, but it's the usual mix of very expensive materials and a design approach that thinks very differently to Apple.

There are just 200 cases available: 150 titanium ones, and 50 carbon fibre. The titanium models are $1,099 / £899, and the carbon fibre ones are $1,599 / £1,309.

None more black

Mastermind JAPAN is a high fashion streetwear brand, worn by the likes of A$AP Rocky and Justin Timberlake, and it's fair to say that it has a fairly young demographic in mind.

The two Mastermind cases here are available in any colour you like as long as it's black. Designed by Mastermind Japan founder Masaaki Homma, they're variations on existing cases from the Golden Concept Racing Sport range. The titanium one is based on the RST case, and the carbon fibre on the RSC. Both models are for the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8.

In addition to the tough case materials, the Digital Crown is embellished with crystals. They're black too, with one large one surrounded by 19 smaller ones. The Mastermind logo – a skull and crossbones – is engraved on the backplate and on the buckle and is also there as a one-of-a-kind Apple Watch face.

Tempted? You can see more images of the cases on the Golden Concept website. (opens in new tab)

TOPICS
Wearables
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com (opens in new tab)).

Latest