Apple Watch Ultra 3 is still preparing to launch, but it's not happening just yet

Quick Summary The rumoured Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch SE weren't unveiled at this month's Apple event. New reports say they're now not coming until 2025.

The Apple Watch 10 was unveiled earlier this week with a new look and new materials, but if you were hoping for the third generation Apple Watch Ultra or the new Apple Watch SE 3, this week's event didn't include either. And it looks like the launch of both models could be a bit longer than anticipated.

Multiple industry experts are saying that Apple is eyeing a 2025 launch date for both. If Apple follows its usual timetable that means we might not see these new watches until September 2025, which is when the Apple Watch Series 11 is expected to arrive.

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had already warned Watch fans that the Ultra 3 was unlikely to arrive this year, and he's now posted to X to say that "The 2025 new Apple Watch models will include the Ultra 3 and SE upgrade version." Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, another well-connected Apple watcher, agrees. While the Ultra 3's launch was no longer expected to occur this month the Apple Watch SE 3's absence was more of a surprise because it had been widely tipped for a September 2024 unveiling.

1. Apple Watch Ultra 3沒有在今年的新產品發佈會出現，這與我約一年前的預測相符。2. 2025年新款Apple Watch將包括Ultra 3與SE升級版。--1. Apple Watch Ultra 3 was absent from this year's media event, which is in line with my prediction from about a year ago.2. The 2025 new Apple… https://t.co/j457raXTgfSeptember 10, 2024

What to expect from the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch SE 3

The Ultra is aimed at two distinct buyers: luxury watch buyers and the most demanding fitness users. That means it's a high spec, high price product so we'd expect the third generation to come in at around £799/ $799 / AU$1,399. The third generation is expected to look very similar to the second, with a slightly more powerful processor inside and significantly improved health features.

As for the Apple Watch SE 3, Apple's cheapest smartwatch is rumoured to be a plastic model aimed more at younger wearers, so hopefully that means a relatively affordable price tag. As with the current models expect it to trail the Apple Watch Series 11 by a generation or two: Apple likes to keep the spec of the SE and the main Apple Watch quite separate so the cheaper model doesn't cannibalise sales of the main one.