A redesigned Apple Watch could arrive this year

Apple Watch is set for a big year, with the latest rumours pointing towards an entirely new Watch SE in 2025. There should also be refreshes for the firm’s main Watch and Ultra line-ups.

According to well-connected insider Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the Cupertino, California based firm is readying the next generation of its "affordable" smartwatch that’ll “sport a new look”.

Gurman (via 9to5Mac) doesn’t reveal much else about the new Apple Watch SE 3, but considering his strong track record of garnering early information on launches like this, there’s a very good chance a major refresh for the SE line is in the works.

We’ve only seen two generations of the Watch SE, with the smartwatch originally launching in 2020 alongside the Apple Watch Series 6. The second generation Watch SE 2 then arrived in 2022 with an updated chipset, improved Bluetooth, a pair of new sensors, and a slightly refined body.

Overall, the upgrades over the original Watch SE were relatively minor, which means the significant design changes Gurman is talking about for 2025 could well be the biggest change in the model’s life to date.

We’d expect this to mean slimmer bezels round the display and a more refined body, while Gurman has previously suggested a future SE model could come with a plastic frame rather than metal.

Apple Watch 11 and Ultra 3

Don’t get your hopes up for any major redesign of Apple’s two other Watch lines though, as Gurman also notes the Apple Watch 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 will aesthetically “probably stay roughly the same” versus their predecessors.

There will be plenty new to talk about for both though, with internal changes and upgrades including rumoured high blood pressure detection and an AI coaching service – plus the Watch Ultra 3 is tipped to get satellite connectivity for when you’re adventuring off-grid.

Whatever Apple has in store for us, we’ll likely need to wait until September and the iPhone 17 launch for news on any updates to the entire Watch line, as they tend to be announced in tandem with the next generation smartphone.

