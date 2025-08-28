Now everyone can use Google Vids to create AI-powered videos

Quick Summary Google has announced some new features to its AI video creation app, Google Vids. The company has also made the basic editor available to everyone and the new features more generally available as of today.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is pretty much everywhere at the moment. Every time a new phone or smartwatch launches, there's a new AI feature promising to change the world and make your life easier.

Some are better than others – being able to remove objects from the background of an otherwise perfect shot is a gamer changer, but the AI video creation tools that keep dropping aren't to be sniffed at either.

We can't all be professional video editors, but if making videos is something you're keen to do, AI is making video creation more accessible to everyone, and Google is one of the companies leading the charge.

On its Workspace Blog, the tech giant has just announced a new round of updates for its AI-powered video app, Google Vids, making it easier to create polished clips.

Initially released in April 2024, Google Vids now has over 1 million monthly active users, and its latest features, which are now generally available rather than only available to workspace users, are aiming to make video creation faster and more efficient for everyone.

What are the new Google Vid features?

There's a new image-to-video feature that allows you transform photos into dynamic eight-second clips with sound. You just have to upload a product shot or stock photo and a simple text prompt will turn that into an animation with native audio.

If you don't fancy putting your face on camera, the AI Avatars announced during Google I/O are now available in Google Vids. You write a script and select an avatar to deliver your message, whether that's a training video for work or a more personal video.

Editing has also been streamlined with automatic transcript trim, which removes filler words and awkward pauses with a few clicks. If you're someone who is prone to 'umms' and 'ahhs', this could really help. Google also pre-announced noise cancellation, backgrounds, and filters, which will come later, and new sizing formats coming next quarter.

Google Vids is available to a wider audience from today, including Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, while everyone (even you and me) can get the Google Vids Basic Editor at no cost. If you want to give it a go but you're not sure, there's also a new "Vids on Vids" instructional series to give you a little helping hand.