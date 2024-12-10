Nothing's 2025 lineup leaks and the Nothing Phone (3) is just the start

Quick Summary Three model numbers have been registered pointing to three new Nothing devices. Although there are three phones, it's not currently clear which model is which, or what Nothing's launch plans are.

Nothing Tech has been making waves, with the London-based startup launching a range of devices in 2024 – including mid-range phones, an affordable range in CMF and refreshing its headphones too.

Now it looks like 2025 could also be a busy year for the company, as it could launch three phones.

There’s no shortage of confusion about these phones either, because there’s not a lot of information out there – but we do have a trio of model numbers: A059, A059P and A001. These are paired up with three codenames: asteroids, asteroids_plus and galaga.

The details come from Smartprix. It uncovered details in an IMEI database, so we know these are all new phones – just not exactly which is which.

The confusion comes in because the A059 was previously thought to be the Nothing Phone (3). We reported that the Phone (3) might come with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, because of the close model number style to the Nothing Phone (2), which is A065.

The Nothing Phone 2a model number is A142, while the Phone (2a) Plus is A142P, so we know what the P means. In terms of the new devices, the A059 and A059P look like Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Plus and that fits better with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 that previously leaked.

Of course, this is all speculation at this point, as it was previously suggested that Nothing Phone (3) could come in two variants, a regular and a pro or plus model – but that might not be the case. In fact, from the new leak, the flagship Nothing Phone (3) appears to be missing and if it wasn’t for Carl Pei’s previous acknowledgement of Nothing’s plan to debut more AI services on Phone (3) in 2025, we’d be questioning whether there was going to be a new flagship phone or not.

Turning to the third device, A001 galaga, this is thought to be a new CMF phone. It’s interesting because it resets the model number right back to the start. The CMF Phone (1) was the A015, so it still comes across as a little unusual that these model numbers don’t appear to be successive.

So what do we actually know about Nothing’s future plans? We know that three devices have been registered with the IMEI database, we know that there has been some benchmark testing for these devices and we know that there’s supposed to be a Nothing Phone (3) coming in 2025 as well.

While we can’t pin down the specifics of Nothing’s plans, there’s certainly a lot to look forward to.