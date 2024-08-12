New cheap Samsung phone could be a flagship killer if these specs are true

Quick summary The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could come with a 6.7-inch display with 1,900 nit brightness. It might also launch with Galaxy AI features and pose serious competition to flagship phones.

Samsung could be about to disrupt the Galaxy S24 cart with the launch of a new phone that's more affordable - but packed with some flagship-bothering specs.

Samsung's Fan Edition devices follow the lead of the Galaxy S models, but appear about 6 months later in the year. They stick to core specs and make a few compromises to deliver a great phone at a great price. It's the very definition of flagship killer, presenting serious competition to those top-tier phones.

A new report from Android Headlines sheds light on some of the important details about the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. The Galaxy S23 FE had a 6.4-inch display, but it appears that this is going to expand on the S24 FE. Moving to 6.7-inches, it is also said to have a 1,900 nit peak brightness, which should boost outdoor performance and be great for HDR content.

That would put the new Galaxy S24 FE into contention with the Galaxy S24 Plus, which also has a 6.7-inch display, although at a brighter 2,600 nits. With larger displays being more popular, this could be the Galaxy S24 FE the phone of choice for many who want that larger screen experience.

The camera is said to be close to the S24 Plus, with a 50-megapixel main camera, with 3x optical zoom and ultrawide, while the battery is a little larger too.

The new phone is said to come in blue, green, black, graphite and yellow colours and it's likely that some of these will be Samsung website exclusives.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE to get Galaxy AI

Samsung's new affordable flagship will also be the beneficiary of Galaxy AI. Samsung has been pushing Galaxy AI as its headline feature for 2024. It made its debut in January and has rolled out to some existing devices, - including the Galaxy S23 FE - with plans to land on more affordable phones soon.

But it also appears that this phone is going to get all the Galaxy AI features that arrived with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, which means this new Samsung phone will probably launch with One UI 6.1.1.

That will include Portrait Studio, Sketch to Image, Reply Suggestions and a couple of other bits. That could put this phone ahead of Samsung's current flagship phones which are still waiting for One UI 6.1.1, depending on the launch date.

According to a recent leak, the Galaxy S24 FE could be launching soon and if all these specs prove to be true, it could be one of the best phones for the budget conscious.